You can now design your next BMW using ChatGPT AI

Spending hours building your dream car in an online configurator is a guilty pleasure for many enthusiasts.

However, the endless array of colour options, powertrain configurations and accessory packages can be intimidating for those just simply wanting to find their next car.

To solve this, BMW has launched a special plugin for OpenAI’s ChatGPT system, designed to allow generative artificial intelligence to help craft the ideal specification.

BMW wants users to simply explain to ChatGPT what they are looking for, using either text or speech, with the AI system then working through the options to craft a perfect car.

Utilising AI power to find your next BMW

Using ChatGPT to design a new BMW begins with buyers describing what they are looking for, which could be as simple as saying they want “a white SUV with electric power”.

The AI system will then scour the BMW model range, identifying the relevant models and engine options, along with the colour choices on offer.

Users can then continue to refine their needs through a conversation with ChatGPT, narrowing down the factors that will matter most to them from the lineup of potential vehicles.

This means there is no need to crawl through an endless list of options, with ChatGPT able to pick out the features most likely to meet the brief set.

Traditional configuration still remains

For those with the most complex questions or needs, ChatGPT can search the internet to find answers that may not be held within the BMW database.

Once ChatGPT has helped refine the ideal model, complete with the desired options and specification, it can then open the BMW Configurator to display more information about the ideal car.

It can also work to find vehicles in BMW dealership stock that meet the same requirements.

The BMW assistant can be found on both the mobile and desktop versions of ChatGPT, with logged-in users being able to search through the range of available plugins.

Notably, for those who enjoy the art of building their perfect BMW, even down to the most outlandish Individual paint colours, the traditional online configurator still remains open for business.

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