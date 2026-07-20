More details of IndyCar Racing video game – due in early 2027

New details of the forthcoming IndyCar video game have been revealed, including an expected release date.

The highly anticipated IndyCar Racing The Game is the first time in more than two decades that the NTT IndyCar Series has starred in a dedicated computer game.

IndyCar Series 2005, which appeared on the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox consoles, was the last time the single-seater formula had its own title.

Given this most recent game dates from before the end of the Indy Racing League and Champ Car World Series split, it’s a reminder of how long it has been since a standalone IndyCar title was released.

Since then, IndyCar racing has only made appearances in other games, such as featuring in Forza Motorsport in 2023.

Make a bid for virtual Indy 500 glory

Now, IndyCar fans can count down the days until the new iRacing-developed title is launched, with IndyCar Racing The Game expected in early 2027.

The new game will be released during the countdown to the 2027 Indianapolis 500, allowing enthusiasts the chance to replicate the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ from the comfort of their armchairs.

Naturally, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays a leading role in IndyCar Racing The Game. Players can also experience the host of street circuits, road courses and other ovals that make up the IndyCar season.

Gamers can build their own skills and IndyCar career, including in the Indy NXT development series.

IndyCar Racing The Game will be available for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox consoles, and be playable on a PC via Steam.

The ‘energy and drama’ of IndyCar

“IndyCar features the most competitive and action-packed racing on the planet, challenging drivers at every turn with incredible speeds and demanding layouts,” said Alex Damron, chief marketing officer at IndyCar.

“Our new video game is going to capture the energy and drama of our sport with hyper-realism, bringing our series to a new generation of gamers. Partnering with iRacing – the gold standard in racing simulation – ensures this will be a truly special new chapter in our gaming history. We can’t wait for fans to get behind the wheel.”

“This is a project our team has been passionate about for a long time,” said Tony Gardner, iRacing president.

“We’re bringing everything we know about authentic, immersive racing to consoles and PC, and creating an experience worthy of the IndyCar name. 2027 can’t come soon enough.”

Additional details about IndyCar Racing The Game, including pre-order information, will be announced in the coming months.

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