How to book a ride in the 650hp Genesis GV60 Magma track taxi

The electric Genesis GV60 Magma is now available for high-speed laps of the Nurburgring circuit.

With some 650hp on offer from its dual electric motors, the GV60 Magma packs far more power than the Genesis G70 3.3T Track Taxi saloons currently on Nordschleife duty.

Although the G70s will not be retired from service, the addition of the GV60 Magma will offer them a break, having accumulated more than 1,300 laps around the fearsome Geman circuit since 2024.

Passenger rides around the Nurburgring in the GV60 Magma can be booked now. They allow enthusiasts to experience the rapid electric crossover before it goes on sale in Europe later this year.

Bring a friend for your Nurburgring ride

Tickets to experience the Genesis GV60 Magma on a lap of the Nurburgring can be booked now. Prices start from €140 (approximately £120) to ride in the front passenger seat.

If you want to scare the family, two rear-seat passengers can be added at extra cost. Track taxi vouchers are also available, should you be in need of a gift idea.

With Boost mode engaged, the Genesis GV60 Magma can deploy its full 583lb ft of torque to all four wheels, and accelerate from 0-62mph in only 3.4 seconds.

Reaching 124mph from a standing start requires 10.9 seconds. The electric SUV has a top speed of 165mph.

Michelin Pilot Sport 5S tyres are fitted as standard, which should generate plenty of grip on the 73 corners around the 12.944-mile circuit.

The next chapter in the Magma story

Peter Kronschnabl, managing director of Genesis Motor Europe, said: “The launch of Track Taxi Nordschleife in 2024 was an important milestone in our brand journey.

“Introducing GV60 Magma to the programme is the next chapter in our growth strategy as we continue to invest across Europe. Now, fans and customers can experience the emotion and precision of Genesis’ exceptional all-electric performance on one of the world’s most demanding racetracks.”

The expanded Nurburgring Track Taxi programme is the latest effort by Genesis to promote its Magma performance brand.

Earlier this year, the company embarked on its first season in the World Endurance Championship, which included racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

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