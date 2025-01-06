Volkswagen says go electric for your new year’s resolution

Still struggling to come up with a new year’s resolution for 2025? Volkswagen suggests making the switch to an electric car.

New research by the German marque finds that owning an EV could help with achieving some traditional resolutions – and unlock the potential for additional ones.

Volkswagen questioned a total of 3,132 UK drivers for the survey, 58 percent of whom were existing electric car owners.

Reduce stress, boost wellbeing

Survey respondents highlighted that driving an electric car had a notable impact on their personal wellbeing.

Forty two percent of EV drivers said they were annoyed by external factors such as potholes, roadworks, other road users and parking issues.

By comparison, almost three quarters (72 percent) of those driving an internal combustion engine (ICE) car said they experienced stress behind the wheel.

Range anxiety doesn’t seem to be causing stress for electric car drivers, either. Only eight percent said they believed EV ownership would be worrying. The figure for non-EV drivers was nearly half (48 percent).

Close to two thirds (65 percent) of electric car drivers said they have covered more than 150 miles on a single charge.

Fewer financial worries with an EV

Volkswagen’s survey also highlighted the potential cost savings from making the switch to electric vehicle ownership.

Data from the Office for Zero Emissions says charging an electric car at home costs about 8p per mile, while a petrol- or diesel-powered car averages between 13p and 17p per mile to fuel.

Some 62 percent of ICE drivers said they were irritated by fuel costs, compared to only 32 percent of electric car drivers.

In addition 53 percent of ICE car drivers admitted that prices at petrol stations were a problem. That contrasts with 30 percent of those who already drive an EV.

