Crazy 800hp Vauxhall Corsa concept is coming to Gran Turismo

Vauxhall has revealed a Corsa GSE concept car: an extreme hot hatchback offering hypercar levels of power and performance.

The fully electric Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo has been developed in both physical and digital forms.

Following its real-world debut at the IAA Mobility 2025 event in Munich this September, the Corsa GSE Vision will be available to play in the Gran Turismo 7 video game.

It makes this eye-catching Vauxhall the latest virtual car designed for the Gran Turismo series, joining concept creations from Jaguar, Bugatti and many others.

The Corsa of Max Power dreams

The Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo packs two 476hp electric motors, resulting in combined outputs of 800hp and 590lb ft of torque.

Such colossal power means the all-wheel-drive Corsa GSE can accelerate from 0-62mph in a scant 2.0 seconds, and reach a top speed of 199mph.

It is performance far beyond what Vauxhall Corsa modifiers back in the 1990s could have imagined. An 80hp boost mode is also included, with an 82kWh battery pack to ensure the GSE has a decent range on the racetrack.

We have fingers and toes crossed this concept will evolve into a production car, which could potentially rival the Renault 5 Turbo 3E.

A virtual concept brought to life

A dramatic bodykit means this Corsa resembles something from the Max Power era. Indeed, its 21-inch three-spoke alloy wheels are a deliberate nod to retro Vauxhalls.

Pearl white is used to cover the exterior, with vivid yellow for the bonnet, spoiler and enormous rear diffuser. The roof and front wheelarch extensions are made from Bcomp: a lightweight material created from flax, with similar characteristics to carbon fibre.

The interior is ultra-minimalistic, with a simple steering wheel and single head-up display to allow the driver to focus on the circuit ahead.

Gran Turismo series producer, Kazunori Yamauchi, said: “We are delighted to welcome such an exciting and innovative take on the Corsa to Gran Turismo, which will be popular with GT players around the world.

“We love seeing Vision Gran Turismo cars brought to life as full-scale models and can’t wait for the reaction of fans when it is unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2025 on September 8th, before it is displayed at the Gran Turismo World Series event in Berlin on September 20th”.

ALSO READ:

Best hot hatchbacks to buy in 2025

21 cool Vauxhalls – but not as you know them

1993 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton review: Retro Road Test