Renault 5 Turbo 3E blasts back as outrageous ‘mini supercar’

One of the most iconic hot hatchbacks of the 1980s will make a dramatic return as a ‘true electric pocket rocket’.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a very deliberate homage to the original rally-bred, mid-engined 5 Turbo, but with a thoroughly modern take on performance.

Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive explained: “By creating the new category of electric ‘mini supercars’ with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the Renault brand once again demonstrates the passion and spirit of boldness and innovation that has always driven it.

“With this car, Renault continues to make electric vehicles ever more desirable, further extending its ability to provide solutions for every need and every desire.”

A rapid nostalgia trip

Glance at the images of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, and you could be forgiven for thinking this is another example of an electrified, classic-based restomod.

In fact, Renault has crafted a bespoke version of its new Renault 5 E-Tech EV, extending the wheelbase and shifting the windscreen rearwards.

Unlike the regular Renault 5, the Turbo 3E comes in three-door form, with a beefy roll cage found where you’d find the back seats in the regular hatchback.

The new platform supports a rear-wheel-drive layout, with Renault using in-wheel motors to transfer power to the road.

Drift action included

Powered by a 70kWh battery pack that should offer an official range of nearly 250 miles, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E uses lightweight materials to achieve a kerb weight of 1,450kg.

With the peak output of 540hp, the 3E should be able to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds, and reach a top speed in excess of 165mph. A steering wheel-mounted button allows for an extra overtaking power boost.

Alpine engineers have been involved in tuning the suspension, and there are a variety of driving modes – Snow, Regular, Sport and Race – offered for a good measure. A ‘drift-assist’ feature and the prominent, rally-style vertical handbrake suggest Renault wants the Turbo 3E to go sideways on demand.

An 800-volt electric architecture means the 5 Turbo 3E can recharge from 15 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes when connected to a 350kW public charger.

Retro-futuristic inside and out

The interior of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is no less dramatic than its exterior, thanks to the pair of bucket seats clad in Alcantara, plus the use of carbon fibre for key components.

A 10.1-inch digital instrument panel deliberately harks back to the square dials of the Renault 5 Turbo from the 1980s, while a second touchscreen operates the modern infotainment system.

Customers will be able to tailor the cabin to their own personal taste, with different finishes available for the seats, dashboard, door panels and centre console.

Along with classic exterior colours such as Rouge Grenade, as seen on the original Renault 5 Turbo, buyers have the chance to design a bespoke livery.

Get ready to place your order

Despite looking like a flight-of-fancy concept car, Renault is completely serious that the Turbo 3E will become a reality.

Production will be capped at just 1,980 examples, a number deliberately chosen to honour the year in which the original Renault 5 Turbo was launched.

Although Renault has made no mention of pricing, it notes that the ‘dealers who reserve the car will participate in its pre-financing’, suggesting that deposits being placed will ensure the Turbo 3E gets made.

Each of the 1,980 cars will be individually numbered, and customers can reserve a specific number when order books open in the coming weeks.

