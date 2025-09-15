Nearly 4 in 5 van drivers experience abuse from other road users

Van drivers have opened up about the amount of negative experiences they endure while using their vehicles on UK roads.

In a new survey commissioned by Peugeot, more than three quarters (78 percent) of van drivers said they had experienced negative behaviour when behind the wheel.

More than half (53 percent) said they had been cut up on the road, with 51 percent revealing they had been sworn at.

Worryingly, one in four drivers (26 percent) also said they had been threatened with physical violence.

Van drivers are just misunderstood

Some 79 percent of van drivers believe this behaviour is due to how they are perceived by other road users, with 73 percent saying they feel misunderstood.

Van drivers also believe they are frequently stereotyped by others. Nearly half (46 percent) say they are portrayed as being aggressive, and 43 percent as having poor driving ability.

This is despite around two thirds (67 percent) of van drivers claiming they make a point of being mindful of other road users.

In fact, 53 percent of van drivers think they are actually more competent than most motorists, due to the different skills required for driving a van.

Electric vans make a better impression

This negativity has an impact on the driving behaviour of van owners, with 71 percent feeling like they must defend themselves or prove they are a good driver when behind the wheel.

Interestingly, more than half (56 percent) of electric van drivers reported being perceived positively when charging their vehicle in public. And 64 percent say they have had better experiences after swapping from a petrol or diesel van to an electric one.

Nicola Dobson, managing director at Peugeot UK, said: “It’s time for the outdated stereotypes of van drivers to be re-evaluated. At Peugeot, we know the majority of van drivers take pride in their vehicle and are among the most skilled and considerate drivers on the road.

“As a leader in the electric van market, it’s encouraging to see electric van drivers reporting a positive shift in perceptions since going electric.”

