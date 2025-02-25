‘White van man’ myth belongs in the 1990s says new survey

The traditional ‘white van man’ stereotype reached its peak in the 1990s, but Mercedes-Benz believes that’s where it should remain.

New research from the German company, timed to mark the 30th anniversary of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, has uncovered the changes in Britain’s van drivers during the past three decades.

For the annual Mercedes-Benz Vans ‘Under the Bonnet’ report, 2,500 business owners and van drivers were surveyed.

The research highlighted the changing status of van drivers, with almost nine in 10 (86 percent) of UK business leaders saying they see van drivers as “brand ambassadors”.

Rolling with the times

The importance of e-commerce and the growth in van driving jobs means that nearly half (46 percent) of van drivers today hold a degree up to Masters level. And 3.2 percent have a PhD.

Mercedes-Benz notes this also reflects the changes in education levels over the last three decades. In 1995, just 12 percent of the UK population had a degree, compared to more than 50 percent today.

The study also highlighted that one third (33 percent) of van drivers are now privately educated or attended a grammar school.

When it comes to hobbies, two thirds (63 percent) of van drivers said they enjoyed reading in their spare time, almost twice the 33 percent who said the same six years ago.

Keeping the world moving

More than half (59 percent) of van drivers said they enjoyed doing puzzles such as Sudoku and Wordle as a pastime.

Other van driver clichés being challenged in 2025 include the tabloid newspaper wedged into the front of the dashboard. A majority (53 percent) said they would choose a broadsheet newspaper over a tabloid.

Sarah Palfreyman, sales director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “For 30 years, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been the trusted partner of those who build, deliver, care and create. Now, with the all-electric eSprinter leading the way, the journey continues into a more sustainable future.”

