3 in 4 van drivers are ready to go electric

A new survey by Volkswagen found that most UK van drivers now think an electric vehicle could suit their business.

John Redfern
Volkswagen EV Van Advantages

Choosing an electric van could now be the right option for the majority of van drivers in the UK, according to a new survey.

Three quarters (75 percent) of van drivers questioned by Volkswagen agreed that a fully electric van would be suitable for their business.

This figure is up from 67 percent who said the same when Volkswagen previously conducted a survey in 2023.

The rise in optimism about battery-powered vans comes as registrations of electric light commercial vehicles increased by 50.7 percent year-on-year up to June 2025.

Ad-van-tage electric

Volkswagen EV Van Advantages

Financial considerations are a key driver of the move to electrification. Some 62 percent of survey respondents believed an electric van would be cheaper to run than equivalent diesel or petrol models.

In addition, more than half (52 percent) of businesses want to become more sustainable. And over a third (37 percent) say they are pleased with the greater selection of electric vans available.

Charging time for an electric van remains a concern for almost half of those surveyed. Even with a full battery, the feeling of ‘range anxiety’ persists for 43 percent of van drivers. 

Despite these worries, the majority (69 percent) of businesses without an electric van expect to purchase one during 2025.

Charging ahead

Volkswagen EV Van Advantages

Craig Cavanagh, national fleet manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, commented: “It’s encouraging to see van drivers embracing the transition to electric, with the majority now recognising the ways in which EVs can support their day-to-day businesses. 

“We continue to enhance and expand our line-up of all-electric vehicles, including the new eTransporter and entry-level ID. Buzz variants, as well as continuously improving our range of partnerships as we support customers on this electrification journey.”

To help businesses make the switch to an electric van, Volkswagen’s Charge Anytime offer with Ovo Energy lets drivers recharge at home for just 7p per kWh. 

In addition, the Charge Anytime deal gives up to 2,000 free miles of charging to Volkswagen customers for their new electric van – and up to 1,000 extra free miles over the next three years.

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

