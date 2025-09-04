The famous Citroen H-Type van is back – as an EV

The iconic Citroen H van has made a comeback, with a conversion based on the modern e-Relay model.

Officially licensed by Citroen, and featuring a comprehensive bodykit made by Italian manufacturer Caselani, the new electric H-Type is available now.

It means mobile coffee shops and artisan bakers now have a reliable and comfortable alternative to the classic Citroen van.

Supplied by TypeH, a division of popular Citroen specialists The 2CV Shop, the reborn H van is also offered with traditional diesel power.

Classic style, modern tech

More than 470,000 examples of the original Citroen H-Type van were made between 1947 and 1981. Making use of corrugated body panels, similar to the earliest examples of the 2CV, the H-Type was designed as a low-cost utility vehicle for post-war France.

The Caselani-designed bodykit recreates the style of the original H-Type, including a prominent front grille, corrugated-look side panels and a tailgate that resembles the three-piece design of the original.

Unlike a real H-Type, there are no ‘suicide-opening’ front doors. Being based on Citroen e-Relay means features such as air conditioning, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are included, too.

The e-Relay’s powertrain includes a 110kWh battery pack, offering a potential range of up to 260 miles. It also ensures the modern H van can recharge at speeds of up to 150kW.

A whole retro van range

Mirroring the Citroen e-Relay range means the new H van comes in a host of panel van configurations, along with a base chassis cab version. Depending on the model chosen, payload capacity is up to 1,385kg.

Prices for the electric H van start from £51,995 plus VAT in chassis cab form. The smallest L3 H2 panel van costs from £63,495 plus VAT.

Alternatively, TypeH is able to convert an existing Citroen e-Relay van to the H-Type style, with prices from £24,595 plus VAT.

Available to order now, each van comes with a full Citroen warranty, offering cover for three years or 100,000 miles.

TypeH also offers a host of other classic-inspired Citroen vans, including the Berlingo-based Fourgonnette. Even the tiny Ami quadricycle can receive a retro makeover.

