Number of vans on UK roads has doubled since 1998

New research reveals that almost one in three British adults aged between 25 and 34 now says they own a van.

UK Van Ownership Numbers

Van ownership in the UK is accelerating, with new drivers being attracted to the vehicles by their practicality and fitness for purpose.

In 1998, around 2.3 million vans were being driven on British roads. That number has now doubled to 4.6 million vans.

Research undertaken by The Green Insurer has highlighted the changing attitudes to van ownership, and why even more motorists are likely to make the switch from driving a car.  

Interestingly, almost one in five (19 percent) of those surveyed said they were planning to buy a van in future.

Younger drivers opting for vans

At present, 15 percent of UK drivers own a van, but the ‘white van man’ stereotype has quickly become outdated.  

While a fifth (19 percent) of men in the UK have a van, 11 percent of women are also now van owners.

Younger drivers are also being drawn to van ownership, with those aged between 25 and 34 most likely to have purchased or leased one. Some 37 percent of those in this age range said they had a van.

Despite the overall increase in ownership across the last three decades, more than half of the survey respondents (54 percent) said they had bought their van during the past two years.

Business meets pleasure

Drivers are moving to vans for more than just work purposes, too. Just 19 percent said they had a van for employment reasons alone, with 37 percent saying they made use of one for both work and leisure. 

The biggest single reason for those who chose a van over a car was the former being better at carrying large items, such as camping equipment and surfboards. Almost three quarters (71 percent) of those who had picked a van said this was their reason for changing.

More flexible interiors for carrying large objects mattered to 41 percent of people, while being able to carry more people was a factor for 37 percent. 

Paul Baxter, CEO of The Green Insurer, said: “Our research confirms that van ownership is on the rise, especially amongst younger people who want a practical vehicle that suits their lifestyle, which may involve transporting bulky items.”

