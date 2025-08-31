Mercedes-AMG F1 uses EV truck for trip from UK to Dutch GP

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has made use of a battery powered truck to transport its cars to the Dutch Grand Prix.

Following a successful test at this year’s British Grand Prix, the team opted to use the Mercedes-Benz Trucks eActros 600 for the journey to Zandvoort in the Netherlands.

The electric eActros 600 was given the important responsibility of hauling the transporter containing the team’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance cars.

It makes Mercedes the first team on the Formula 1 grid to make use of a battery electric truck to transport its cars for a European race weekend.

Electric for the long haul

Being fitted with three Lithium Ion Phosphate battery packs gives the eActros 600 a combined capacity of 600kWh.

When fully charged, this gives the eActros 600 a minimum range of 311 miles.

However, with the Dutch race track being some 418 miles from the Mercedes team’s base in Brackley, charging was required en route to reach Zandvoort.

Thankfully, the eActros 600 is fitted with rapid-charging technology as standard. This means it can replenish its batteries from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

Pushing the boundaries of logistics

Since 2022, the team has made use of HVO100 biofuel to power its truck fleet, as part of a plan to reach Net Zero by 2030.

However, the Dutch Grand Prix test of the eActros 600 helps the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team move closer to its plans for using an electric fleet across all European races.

A battery electric truck is noted at reducing CO2e emissions by 80 percent against a diesel-powered equivalent, when measured across a full vehicle lifecycle.

Ash Armstrong, eConsultancy Manager, Daimler Truck UK said: “We are continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible with battery electric trucks. Our partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is key in demonstrating that sustainable, long-haul distribution has arrived with our eActros 600.

“We could not be more thrilled that one of our eActros 600 trucks has been used to transport the team’s W16 cars from Brackley to Zandvoort.

“We are extremely proud to showcase the impressive range and capability of this truck. It just goes to show that the era of electrification is upon us and range anxiety is no longer an issue.”

