More than a quarter of van drivers injured when loading vehicles

New research by Volkswagen reveals that more than a quarter (28 percent) of UK van drivers were injured when loading their vehicles in 2023.

The vast majority of those injured (88 percent) found themselves having to take time off work as a result. This represents a six percent increase in injury-related absence versus the previous year.

Of even greater concern is the length of time van drivers are needing to take off due to injury.

This period now averages 5.79 days, an increase of 17 percent compared to 2022. And one-in-10 drivers have taken more than 13 days off due to a loading-related injury.

How to load your van safely

The cost of such time off is considerable – estimated at £550 per van each day a driver is injured.

Given the potential personal and financial impacts of being injured at work, Volkswagen recommends that all van drivers should be trained and equipped to load their vehicles properly.

Advice from the Health and Safety Executive on manual handling says:

Planning the lift, making sure you know the route you’ll take and whether there are any obstacles Break up the load into manageable chunks, or ask a colleague for support with large or awkwardly-shaped objects, using lifting aids where possible Engage your legs to lift an object, driving up from a squat or lunge position to protect the rest of your body Avoid twisting your body when you lift a heavy item. Instead, lift the item and use your legs to turn as needed

Sticking to van weight limits

Volkswagen’s survey of van drivers did uncover some positive news, however. In 2022, a similar survey showed that just over half (52 percent) of drivers were adhering to the legal weight limit when loading their vehicles.

A year later, this had increased to almost three-quarters (70 percent) of Britain’s van drivers.

In addition, 94 percent said they are now aware of the weight limit rules. Fines can be issued for overloading a van by as little as five percent.

