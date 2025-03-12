Poor on-street charging holds back business from buying electric vans

New research finds that worries about the public charging network are preventing British business from opting for electric vehicles.

A survey of 2,000 UK fleet operators was undertaken by Vauxhall, with the results published in its new ‘Electric Van Adoption Report’.

Of those questioned, a substantial 90 percent said they plan for their fleets to be fully electric by 2035.

However, nearly a quarter (23 percent) admitted the lack of dependable on-street charging has delayed them from adding EVs to their fleets.

On-street charging a concern

In the UK, 40 percent of households do not have access to off-street parking, meaning they will be entirely reliant on public EV charging.

Among fleet operators, some 90 percent said their drivers would need to make use of residential charging if they switched to electric vans.

This figure highlights the growing trend of van drivers and other fleet users taking their vehicles home, rather than leaving them at a workplace.

Notably, 81 percent of businesses said it wouldn’t be practical for them to install dedicated electric charging facilities at their operating bases.

Fleets see electric benefits

Despite the concerns about charging, 83 percent of fleets that currently use electric vans say they ‘bring positive benefits’ to their business.

An overwhelming 91 percent of businesses also said an all-electric fleet would have a beneficial impact on customer perceptions.

Vauxhall is encouraging businesses and drivers who want to switch to electric vehicles, but lack off-street parking, to register on its Electric Streets of Britain website. This aims to let local authorities, and charging providers, know where demand for on-street charging is greatest.

For those able to charge at home, Vauxhall offers a free Octopus Ohme Pro wallbox, including installation. The incentive is available to small-to-medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers who buy an electric van.

