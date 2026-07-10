Hot Wheels crowns UK’s first F1 Tiniest Team Principal

Hot Wheels has named the first UK winner of its search to find the world’s Tiniest F1 Team Principal.

Although he shares a surname with 2025 F1 drivers’ champion Lando Norris, eight-year-old George Norris is no relation to his racing namesake.

However, his name proved to be good fortune, as George impressed the Hot Wheels judges to be named the UK’s Tiniest Team Principal.

Aimed at children aged from 5-10 years old who have a passion for all things Formula 1, the Tiniest Team Principal competition is searching for the next Andrea Stella or Toto Wolff.

As part of an array of special prizes, George and his family enjoyed a VIP experience at last weekend’s 2026 British Grand Prix. The day even included a chance to meet Lando Norris.

A future leader in motorsport

George was chosen as the winner by a panel of judges, including Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali, 2009 Formula 1 world drivers’ champion Jenson Button, Ted Wu of Mattel and Hot Wheels designer Kristina Albrecht.

Entrants had to submit a video explaining their love for Formula 1, with the judges rating George for his creativity, race-day instincts and overall passion for the sport and Hot Wheels.

Ted Wu, global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel, said: “When we launched the search for our first Hot Wheels Tiniest Team Principal, we were looking for a kid who wasn’t afraid to think big, make bold decisions and bring plenty of imagination to the world of racing.

“George captured all of that from the moment we saw his entry. His passion, creativity and confidence made him a standout, and we can’t wait to see him step into the role and experience Formula 1 and Hot Wheels from the inside. The future of racing is in great hands.”

A chance to design the next Hot Wheels

Following his trip to the British Grand Prix, Hot Wheels Tiniest Team Principal George Norris, said: “I can’t believe I won! I absolutely love Hot Wheels because you can build really fast tracks and race all of your cars on them.

“At the same time, I’m obsessed with F1, it’s just so exciting. This is my first time at a Formula 1 race. It’s the best thing ever!”

Along with his VIP outing, George also received exclusive custom Team Hot Wheels race gear, along with the complete Hot Wheels F1 die-cast model collection.

However, the biggest prize will be a trip to Hot Wheels headquarters in El Segundo, California, with his family. Here, George will have the chance to help design a one-of-a-kind Hot Wheels F1 die-cast car, along with contributing his own ideas for future Hot Wheels vehicles.

Winners of the Tiniest Team Principal competition from the United States and Mexico will be announced over the coming weeks.

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