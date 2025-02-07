2009 Brawn GP F1 car owned by Jenson Button heads to auction

The very first Brawn GP Formula One car will be up for auction in Miami, Florida later this year.

It represents the first time that one of the three Brawn GP ‘BGP 001’ cars constructed has been offered for public sale. For collectors, it’s a chance to own a genuine piece of motorsport history.

As a major part of Brawn GP’s underdog victory in the 2009 Formula One World Championship, this car is undoubtedly one of the most significant F1 machines of recent times.

Driven by Rubens Barrichello, and later owned by Jenson Button, the car will be sold at a special auction hosted by Bonhams during the Miami Grand Prix.

Against all odds

Initially designed by Honda before it decided to withdraw from Formula One at the end of the 2008 season, the BGP 001 boasted aerodynamic elements that pushed the limits of the regulations.

Following the £1 buyout of the team’s assets by Ross Brawn and Nick Fry, a last-minute engine deal with Mercedes-Benz ensured the renamed Brawn GP could compete in the 2009 Formula One World Championship.

Setting the BGP 001 apart from its rivals was a unique ‘double diffuser’, which boosted the car’s aerodynamic performance. It led to Rubens Barrichello setting the fastest time in pre-season testing.

The rest is history, with Brawn GP claiming eight wins and 15 podiums during the 2009 season, securing both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ F1 World Championships.

A special piece of history

At the end of the 2009 season, the Brawn GP team and all its assets were purchased by Mercedes-Benz, as the German marque became an F1 constructor.

Jenson Button’s title-winning Brawn GP chassis 002 was given to team owner Ross Brawn, while Mercedes-Benz retained chassis 003.

A clause in Jenson Button’s contract entitled him to one of the team’s cars, should he win the Driver’s World Championship. Mercedes-Benz initially tried to offer Button a replica car, before finally relenting to give him chassis 001.

Ironically, chassis 001 was never actually driven by Button – only by Rubens Barrichello at the beginning of the 2009 season.

Owned by Button until 2024, Brawn GP chassis 001 will cross the Bonhams auction block on 3 May 2025.

ALSO READ:

There is now a Lego version of Nigel Mansell’s Williams F1 car

Jenson Button’s Radford reveals Lotus-inspired sports car

Best supercars to buy in 2025