Hot Wheels reveals F1 The Movie limited-edition model car

Hot Wheels has released a limited edition die-cast version of the Apex Grand Prix race car driven by Sonny Hayes in F1 The Movie.

Hot Wheels F1 the Movie die-cast car

Hot Wheels has unveiled a new limited-edition die-cast car, created in partnership with blockbuster film F1 The Movie.

The 1:64-scale collectable is inspired by the fictional Apex Grand Prix (APXGP) F1 team. Its lead driver is Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt.

The Hot Wheels F1 The Movie die-cast car will be launched on 24 June, days before the film’s general release on 27 June.

The model car is finished in APXGP’s distinctive black and gold livery. The driver’s helmet is in the pale green and black colours of Brad Pitt’s character – and the car carries Sonny Hayes’ number 7.

It has a collectable ‘Kar Keepers’ clamshell case ‘to deliver the ultimate collector experience’. The Hot Wheels APXGP F1 car also comes with three sets of Pirelli tyres (authentically coloured for soft, medium and hard compounds), along with an F1 The Movie-branded tyre rack.

Hot Wheels F1 the Movie die-cast car

This latest model follows last year’s licensing partnership between Hot Wheels and Formula 1. There have since been two sold-out collaborative launches.

Hot Wheels executive vice president Roberto Stanichi said the previous Formula 1 releases “were incredibly well received by racing fans and Hot Wheels collectors, and now we can share a piece of the collection with film lovers around the world.

“The APXGP die-cast allows Hot Wheels to connect with a new audience of moviegoers, who now have the opportunity to own a 1:64 scale piece of cinematic and racing history.”

The 1:64 scale die-cast will be available to order from Hot Wheels’ UK store, priced at £30.

Watch F1 The Movie trailer

