Hot Wheels models now cover the full 2025 Formula 1 grid

The complete 2025 Formula 1 grid has now been captured by Hot Wheels in 1:64 scale die-cast form.

Earlier this year, Hot Wheels announced a new collaboration with Formula 1, which saw cars from eight of the 10 teams created as miniature models.

Both Scuderia Ferrari and the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team were notably absent from the range at launch, however.

However, fans of Sir Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso can rest easy, as the two teams have now been added to the Hot Wheels grid.

Ferrari and Aston Martin ready to play

The announcement of Ferrari and Aston Martin joining the Hot Wheels F1 range was revealed at a special event during the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Famous Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who will return to racing next season for the fledgling Cadillac F1 Team, hosted the big reveal.

Hot Wheels expects the models representing all 10 teams, and 20 current Formula 1 drivers, to reach toy store shelves by December 2025.

Prices for each 1:64-scale model start at £2.30 in standard form. However, more detailed Premium models, featuring metal components, rubber tyres and driver helmets, will cost £10.99.

The F1 grid in the palm of your hand

“With the addition of Scuderia Ferrari HP and Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team to the collection, fans of every team on the grid can now experience Formula 1 in a whole new way,” said Ted Wu, global head of vehicles at Mattel.

“Hot Wheels has always celebrated the most exciting vehicles in the world, and nothing is more thrilling than Formula 1. These die-cast cars put the speed, precision and excitement of Formula 1 racing right in the palm of fans’ hands.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for Formula 1, added: “Seeing the full 2025 Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection come together with all teams on the grid now represented is fantastic. Especially given the incredible attention to detail Hot Wheels delivers.”

