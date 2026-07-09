First look at new Dacia Striker – priced from less than £25,000

With Dacia’s most stylish design to date, the new Striker promises family-friendly practicality at affordable prices.

John Redfern
John Redfern
At launch, the Dacia Striker will be offered with the choice of 1.8-litre hybrid, or turbocharged 1.2-litre, petrol engines

Dacia has revealed its all-new Striker crossover, said to combine the qualities of an estate, SUV and even a saloon in one vehicle. 

Dacia pitches the Striker as an alternative to traditional C-segment family estate cars. With its high-riding stance, it adds to an expanding range of SUVs that already includes the Dacia Duster and Bigster.

The Striker certainly looks, well, striking, boasting what is arguably Dacia’s most attractive exterior design to date. Its bold lines demonstrate the Romanian marque’s ever-growing self-confidence

Dacia has not forgotten its affordable roots, however. At launch, UK prices for the Striker are expected to start from less than £25,000, significantly undercutting key rivals such as the Skoda Octavia Estate.

Three types of car in one

2026 Dacia Striker

David Durand, design director at Dacia, said: “Striker is a new and complementary response to current automotive expectations, based on a different balance to that of conventional SUVs.”

Measuring some 4,620mm in length, the Striker is close to C-segment estate models in scale. Yet its ground clearance of up to 200mm is more SUV-like. 

A drag coefficient of 0.29 should mean fuel-efficiency closer to a saloon car, explaining why Dacia believes this new model covers three bases in one. 

Powertrain options start with a 155hp 1.8-litre petrol hybrid, also currently found in the Dacia Bigster.

For those who hope to venture further afield, a 1.2-litre hybrid generates 150hp and comes equipped with electrified all-wheel drive. Special Off-Road and Mud/Sand driving modes boost its capability, too.

Inside the Dacia Striker

2026 Dacia Striker

A luggage capacity of up to 600 litres, plus the option of Dacia’s first three-part boot floor, should make the Striker competitive against other family-focused cars. There is an electrically opening rear hatchback, too. 

The interior is roomy enough for five people, and sees a 10.1-inch central touchscreen combined with a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel.  

Four trim levels will start from the utilitarian Essential model, rising through Expression and Extreme to the flagship Striker Journey. The latter comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and a premium sound system.

Dacia also seems keen to steal the crown of interior innovation from Skoda. Neat touches include concealed channels for smartphone charging cables and an ice scraper hidden in the dashboard.  

A wealth of accessories compatible with Dacia’s clever YouClip mounting points will be offered, too.

Orders for the Striker will open in early 2027, with Dacia expected to confirm exact UK prices and specifications in the coming months.

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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