Lego F1 Drivers’ Parade returns for 2026 British Grand Prix

This weekend’s 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone will feature the return of a fan favourite: the Lego Drivers’ Parade.

Last year, at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, 10 ‘big build’ cars inspired by the Lego Speed Champions F1 Collection took to the track, producing viral memes during a chaotic Drivers’ Parade.

That event saw teammates having to share one car. For the 2026 British Grand Prix, however, every driver on the grid will have their own Lego vehicle for a lap of Silverstone.

Giving Formula 1 drivers the chance to race in equal machines is likely to result in some ultra-competitive behaviour, removing the option to blame an underperforming car for a bad result.

This collaboration between Lego and Formula 1 is the latest special event by the two brands, which included brick-built trophies for last year’s British Grand Prix.

Brick-built track action

The 22-strong fleet of F1 Lego go-karts was created by a team of 20 designers, engineers and master brick builders, based at the company’s Kladno factory in the Czech Republic.

With regular go-kart mechanicals underneath, each of the Lego vehicles is capable of reaching a top speed of ‘over 15mph’.

Although this is substantially slower than their usual weekend wheels, don’t expect the current roster of F1 drivers to take things easy.

Some 6,400 hours were spent on developing and constructing the 22 individual cars, utilising a total of 28,000 Lego bricks for each one.

Lego bricks contribute some 65kg to the 280kg weight of each ‘minicar’ that the drivers will race around Silverstone.

Defending F1 drivers’ champion Lando Norris may have an advantage, having previously lapped the circuit in a McLaren P1 made from Lego.

Bringing ‘more fun and excitement’ to F1

“We always listen to our fans, and it was clear from the 2025 Miami Grand Prix Drivers Parade that both fans and drivers wanted more,” said Julia Goldin, chief marketing officer at Lego.

“We’re back with a 2.0 version in a brand-new format, bringing even more fun and excitement to the parade.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said: “Last year, the F1 Lego Drivers’ Parade was one of the most creative and impactful activations we’ve ever seen at a race and it grabbed the attention of billions of people worldwide.

“This year, the bar is being raised again and we can’t wait to see fans’ reactions all over the world. Whatever your age, there’s something really fun and special about seeing Lego bricks transformed into life-size cars and taking to the track.”

This weekend’s British Grand Prix is expected to break previous attendance records for the event, with some 565,000 fans due to visit over the three days.

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