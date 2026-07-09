Wild 2,000hp Hennessey Venom F5-M is at Goodwood this week

The demise of the manual supercar has been slotted into reverse, with the Hennessey Venom F5-M following the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale in reviving the stick shift.

However, unlike the Italian supercar and its trick automated manual ‘box – revealed earlier this week – the Hennessey Venom F5-M has a true mechanical transmission.

The Texas-based tuning company had previously announced a manual version of its Venom F5-M hypercar in 2024. However, it has now stretched the F5-M’s limits even further.

Whereas the original car ‘made do’ with 1,831hp, an Evolution-spec version of the 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged Fury V8 now delivers a truly colossal 2,031hp.

The result, claims Hennessey, is the world’s most powerful manual road car. The F5-M will make its first public appearance at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from 9-12 July.

Sticking with it

Swapping an automatic paddle shift transmission for a manual gearbox is no mean feat in a hypercar as specialised as the Venom F5.

Hennessey has tuned the gear ratios and traction control system to ensure all that firepower can be deployed with some semblance of decorum.

The F5-M has styling features that distinguish it from other Venom models, including a 1.4-metre long dorsal fin above the engine cover.

There is also a roof-mounted intake, helping funnel air to the engine bay to ensure maximum performance at the targeted 300mph top speed.

‘An intense performance experience’

The most obvious change is inside the cockpit, where a billet aluminium shifter sits within a precision-milled six-speed open gate.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO said: “We’ve always believed the Venom F5 delivers the most intense performance experience on the planet – but with the F5-M, we’ve gone even further.

“A gated six-speed manual puts the driver completely in control, while the open-top design brings the Fury V8 sound directly into the cockpit.

“The noise, the feel and the power delivery are raw and unfiltered – it’s the most all-consuming driving experience we’ve created!”

Bringing the noise to Goodwood

The car making its debut at the Festival of Speed belongs to a UK customer, and features British and American flags on its dorsal fin.

Other personalised touches include a 24-carat gold badge, plus the family name ‘Sheikh’ on the rear of the car and stitched inside.

Prices for the Hennessey Venom F5-M start at $2.65 million (approx. £1.98 million), although all 12 planned production cars have already been allocated to customers.

Professional racing driver Alex Brundle will be responsible for hustling the Venom F5-M up the Goodwood Hillclimb. You can see the Hennessey up-close in the Supercar Paddock, too.

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