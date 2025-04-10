Tokyo Drift: Lando Norris drives wild Liberty Walk Nissan Skyline

Ahead of last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris hit the streets of Tokyo in a heavily modified Nissan Skyline.

A collaboration between Monster Energy and tuning company Liberty Walk allowed the British driver to become fully immersed in Japan’s car culture.

Such was Norris’s commitment, he even arrived at Suzuka Grand Prix circuit in the bodykitted Skyline on race day.

A video shows the current F1 World Drivers’ Championship leader tackling Tokyo’s rain-soaked streets, and creating plenty of tyre smoke along the way.

Legend of the underground

Along with the Lando Norris himself, the other star of the video is undoubtedly the Liberty Walk LB-Kaido Works Nissan Skyline.

Somewhere beneath its extreme, widened body is, apparently, an R32-generation Skyline. Built between 1989 and 1993, the R32 saw the introduction of the GT-R nameplate, which swiftly became globally recognised and revered.

Liberty Walk’s inspiration for the Skyline comes from the extreme ‘Kaido Racer’ element of Japanese car culture, which emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Kaido Racers were intended to look like FIA Group 5 racing cars, which competed in the Super Silhouette championship.

Build your own Super Silhouette racer

For those who want to own a Skyline like the one driven by Norris, Liberty Walk can sell you an LB-Kaido bodykit.

Priced at £29,620 (including VAT), the Liberty Walk package replaces almost every body panel on the R32 Skyline.

That price does not include finding a donor car, of course, but opting for a standard bonnet, rather than the extended panel seen on Lando’s car, will save you more than £6,000.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Norris adds a Liberty Walk-tuned Skyline, perhaps with a Monster Energy livery, to his garage in the near future.

