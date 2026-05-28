Hot Wheels is searching for the Tiniest F1 Team Principal

If your child believes they could be the next Toto Wolff or Mattia Binotto, Hot Wheels wants them to become the Tiniest Team Principal.

The first-ever Hot Wheels Tiniest Team Principal will be a global competition, aimed at children aged between five and ten-years old, who have a passion for all things Formula 1.

One Tiniest Team Principal each from the United States, United Kingdom and Mexico will be chosen and flown with their families to the Hot Wheels headquarters in El Segundo, California.

Once in California, the final contenders will be put through their paces to demonstrate they can design their very own Hot Wheels F1 die-cast car, and become a global ambassador for the sport.

Prove your child loves everything F1

In order to be in with a chance of winning the Hot Wheels Tiniest Team Principal, children will need to star in a video demonstrating their love and knowledge of all things Hot Wheels and Formula 1.

There are no strict rules for what the video should include, but Hot Wheels says submissions could cover custom trackset builds, race predictions, original livery designs, or even just a passionate explanation of how they would run a Formula 1 team.

Parents will then need to upload the video to TikTok or Instagram, featuring the official Hot Wheels social media tag (@HotWheelsOfficial on Instagram or @HotWheels on TikTok). Hashtags #HotWheelsTiniestTeam and #Contest must also be included.

Entries can be made now, with the competition set to run until Tuesday 16 June 2026.

The respective winners for the United States, United Kingdom and Mexico regions will then be chosen on Tuesday 23 June 2026.

An incredible F1 opportunity

Hot Wheels has picked an impressive judging lineup for the Hot Wheels Tiniest Team Principal.

The panel includes Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, Ted Wu, general manager and head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel, Hot Wheels designer Kristina Albrecht, and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion, Jenson Button.

Amongst the range of prizes will be an all-expensed paid trip to a Formula 1 Grand Prix including behind-the-scenes access, custom Hot Wheels merchandise, and the full Hot Wheels F1 product range.

Most significant of all will be the chance to work with Hot Wheels designers to create a one-of-a-kind Hot Wheels F1 car, and help shape future liveries.

Jenson Button said: “In Formula 1, the difference between winning and losing can come down to one decision.

“Kids make those kinds of calls every time they play with Hot Wheels. I know the Hot Wheels Tiniest Team Principal will keep the rest of the Paddock on their toes.”

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