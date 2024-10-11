Hot Wheels releases official, limited edition Formula 1 car

A collaboration between Hot Wheels and Formula 1 has led to the launch of a new die-cast car collection.

A 1:64-scale interpretation of a modern Formula 1 car is the starting point for the new partnership, with more Hot Wheels F1 models set to follow soon.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, said: “The exciting collaboration will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into an F1 car, all in the palm of your hand.

“It’s more than just a partnership; it’s a celebration of speed, creativity and innovation that will bring fans a new way to engage with the sport.”

Three sets of tyres supplied

The Hot Wheels model has been influenced by current technical regulations in Formula 1, so it’s a generic race car, rather than one that represents a specific constructor.

A bespoke Hot Wheels livery includes the number ‘68’ on the nose cone – a deliberate nod to the year the toy manufacturer was founded.

Each car comes with three different sets of replica Pirelli slick tyres, representing the compounds (hard, medium and soft) typically used during a race weekend.

Knowing that many buyers will put their Hot Wheels model on display, the Formula 1 car also has a ‘Kar Keepers’ clamshell case to keep it safe.

Bringing enthusiasts together

“Hot Wheels has always been about nurturing the challenger spirit, so the partnership with Formula 1 is a natural and exciting fit,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president at Hot Wheels. “It will bring two of the largest global fan communities together, to share their passion for cars and racing.

“In collaboration with Formula 1, we have put together a program that allows kids to replicate the thrill of F1 racing where they can drive like the pros. It engages with our loyal communities on a global scale.”

Fans are able to pre-order the Hot Wheels Formula 1 car directly from Mattel now. Priced at £24 in the UK, deliveries should take place before the end of June 2025.

