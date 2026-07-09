New Mini celebrates 25 years with patriotic Oxford Edition

The new Mini Cooper Oxford Edition celebrates 25 years of the BMW-developed new Mini’s revival at the famous Oxford factory.

The Oxford Edition has made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and is the centrepiece of Mini’s fun and feature-packed stand.

Finally replacing the 1959 original, the new Mini went into production at the same Oxford site in 2001. Several million new models later, the limited edition celebrates the car’s quarter-century.

It’s a strictly limited in number, too; there will be just 125 Mini Cooper Oxford Editions sold in the UK, priced from £30,120.

There will be no missing the Mini Oxford Edition, which celebrates its British heritage with a full Union Jack roof. A central red and white stripe also runs the entirety of the car, incorporating both the bonnet and the boot lid.

Mini is offering a choice of three colours – Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue and Blazing Blue – all with white door mirror caps and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Detail touches include coordinated wheel hubs and Union Jack valve caps

The Mini Cooper Oxford Edition is more subtle inside. There’s a textured printed flag ‘6 o’clock’ steering wheel spoke, a circular Union Jack logo on the driver’s side floormat and unique door sills.

Mini is also offering a range of ‘Oxford Capsule’ accessories, including T-shirts, caps, bags and stickers.

The new Mini Cooper Oxford Edition will be available as both a Mini Cooper C and a high-performance Mini Cooper S.

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