New Mini celebrates 25 years with patriotic Oxford Edition

It’s been 25 years since BMW launched the new Mini, and the firm is marking the quarter-century with a special edition inspired by the factory where it’s built.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

The new Mini Cooper Oxford Edition celebrates 25 years of the BMW-developed new Mini’s revival at the famous Oxford factory.

The Oxford Edition has made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and is the centrepiece of Mini’s fun and feature-packed stand.

Finally replacing the 1959 original, the new Mini went into production at the same Oxford site in 2001. Several million new models later, the limited edition celebrates the car’s quarter-century.

It’s a strictly limited in number, too; there will be just 125 Mini Cooper Oxford Editions sold in the UK, priced from £30,120.

There will be no missing the Mini Oxford Edition, which celebrates its British heritage with a full Union Jack roof. A central red and white stripe also runs the entirety of the car, incorporating both the bonnet and the boot lid.

Mini is offering a choice of three colours – Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue and Blazing Blue – all with white door mirror caps and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Detail touches include coordinated wheel hubs and Union Jack valve caps

The Mini Cooper Oxford Edition is more subtle inside. There’s a textured printed flag ‘6 o’clock’ steering wheel spoke, a circular Union Jack logo on the driver’s side floormat and unique door sills.

Mini is also offering a range of ‘Oxford Capsule’ accessories, including T-shirts, caps, bags and stickers.

The new Mini Cooper Oxford Edition will be available as both a Mini Cooper C and a high-performance Mini Cooper S.

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Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

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