The BMW M Driving Experience has landed in the UK

British BMW enthusiasts can now enjoy a host of track-based activities, following the launch of the BMW M Driving Experience.

From track driving to drifting, the BMW M Driving Experience UK is designed to help drivers gain new skills, and learn how to make the most of their own sporting cars.

The UK is the latest country to join the driving experience programme. “I am delighted that the BMW M Driving Experience has now launched in the UK,” said Colette Healy, marketing director at BMW Group UK.

“Whether you are an enthusiast eager to test the limits of the latest BMW M models or a new customer, the M Driving Experience offers something for everyone”.

Maximum track attack

The BMW M Race Track Training programme is available to all drivers, not just BMW owners, and makes use of the legendary Silverstone circuit as its base.

Guests can choose between driving BMW M2, M3 and M4 models, learning how to maximise their performance on a track, along with honing their own skills.

The £1,600 full-day session includes both theory and practical training, helping drivers to understand optimum racing lines and advanced handling with the assistance of professional instructors.

Alternatively, the full-day £450 BMW Driving Dynamics course is tailored to real-world skills, teaching participants fundamental vehicle control skills alongside advanced driving techniques.

Attendees will have the opportunity to drive either BMW 2 Series or BMW 3 Series models throughout the day, which is hosted at the Thruxton circuit in Hampshire.

The art of the drift

Thruxton is also the initial venue chosen for the BMW M Drift Academy, which is designed to let enthusiasts learn the art of controlling a sliding car in safety.

Supervised half-day sessions cost £500 and take place on a specially prepared skidpan, allowing drivers to master the throttle control and steering inputs needed for a perfect drift.

BMW’s sporting M2, M3 or M4 models are the vehicles of choice for the M Drift Academy.

With sessions available to book now, those taking part in the BMW M Driving Experiences must have a full, valid in-date driving licence, which has been held for a minimum of two years.

Drivers must also have no more than six penalty points, and must not have been convicted of any serious motoring offences within the last five years. All drivers must be over the age of 25 on the day of taking part.

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