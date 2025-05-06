Skoda has launched a digital car showroom on Amazon

A new partnership between Skoda and Amazon will allow consumers to explore cars from the Czech marque in a fresh and familiar environment.

Skoda has become the latest manufacturer, and the first European one, to develop a digital showroom with the giant online marketplace.

Potential buyers will be able to use the Amazon app and website to research the Skoda range, consider finance options, look for cars available locally, and book a test drive.

A visit to a Skoda retailer will still be required to finalise a purchase, though, meaning you cannot order a Fabia with Prime Delivery.

Click and collect, for now

In the United States, Hyundai allows customers to purchase a new car directly through a special section of the Amazon website.

However, Skoda has surveyed UK customers when developing its Amazon showroom, finding that face-to-face interaction is still important when buying a car.

Almost half (47 percent) of survey respondents said they appreciated the potential to research a new car online, from the comfort of their home.

Skoda’s research found that more than three-quarters of survey respondents spend up to two hours each day browsing for online shopping, with ease and simplicity the main reason for this.

Researching from the sofa

Dealerships remain important, though, with 82 percent of those surveyed saying they prefer some type of in-person engagement. Nearly four-fifths (78 percent) said a test drive was an essential part of the car buying process.

Matthew Bowden, Director of Skoda UK, said: “Online browsing and research are part of everyday life, which is why we’re so excited to launch the Skoda showroom at Amazon.

“It gives prospective customers more opportunities to find their next car and see where it’s available, all from the comfort of their home.”

The Skoda showroom is now live on the Amazon.co.uk website, or can be found through searching inside the Amazon smartphone app.

ALSO READ:

Explained: the classic cars exempt from 25 percent ‘Trump tariffs’

You can now play Pac-Man in your Volkswagen

Taxi! Toyota hosts a track day for Uber drivers