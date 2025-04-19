You can now play Pac-Man in your Volkswagen

An update for the AirConsole app means the famous Pac-Man arcade game is now available in new Volkswagen cars.

Volkswagen Pac Man Gaming

Volkswagen has expanded the range of games available through its in-car infotainment system, adding Pac-Man Championship Edition.

The legendary arcade game can be played via a Volkswagen’s touchscreen, with a smartphone acting as the controller, when the car is parked.  

Pac-Man is available in a host of Volkswagen models with the latest ID. 4.0 software. These include electric vehicles such as the ID.7, ID.4 and ID.5.

AirConsole, the company behind the in-car gaming app, has also added extra features to give Pac-Man a special Volkswagen update.

Don’t be afraid of ghosts

Volkswagen Pac Man Gaming

The game follows the traditional setup, with players controlling Pac-Man as he eats dots spread throughout a maze – while avoiding being caught by ghosts.

Once all the dots have been eaten, a new level can begin. Extra points are awarded for touching icons made to look like the Volkswagen Beetle, Camper and Mk4 Golf R32. Extra power pellets take the form of a Volkswagen logo. 

Pac-Man Championship Edition is the first AirConsole game to make use of ambient interior lighting on compatible models, along with the ID.Light strip that runs around the dashboard. 

An immersive game experience

Volkswagen Pac Man Gaming

The AirConsole app can be downloaded and installed on a range of Volkswagen electric vehicles, along with newer combustion-powered cars. 

Vehicles sold from 2025 onwards, such as the Tiguan, Passat, Golf and new Tayron seven-seat SUV (pictured above), are compatible with the AirConsole app.

In-car gaming is a growing market, with AirConsole offering multiple options across different car manufacturers

Last year, Mini and BMW owners gained the chance to play the classic Uno card game via their in-car OLED touchscreens.

