Your guide to online car buying websites

Online car buying websites have grown in popularity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We explain the various options.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Online Car Showrooms

Google ‘online car buying website’, and you’ll be greeted with the name Cazoo. It’s arguably the most famous such website, helped in no small part by the company’s shirt sponsorship of Aston Villa and Everton football clubs.

A recent What Car? poll found a third of car buyers are comfortable buying a car online, as the coronavirus pandemic sees a shift in consumer behaviour. Online car showrooms have benefited from lockdown and social distancing measures, while traditional retailers have suffered.

Car dealers are being told to close showrooms during the four-week lockdown in England, which comes into force on 5 November. Many will offer an online buying service and contactless delivery or collection, but it’s the online car buying websites that are set to benefit from lockdown measures.

You can’t avoid them. From Premier League shirt sponsorship to television adverts, these bright young online retailers are seemingly everywhere. It’s a fresh approach to car buying that the public seems all too happy to embrace.

The positives are obvious. You can browse online listings from the comfort of your home. Scroll through multiple photos, watch video tours of cars for sale, arrange finance, compare prices and complete the entire buying process online. Once you’re happy, the car will be delivered to your home within a matter of days, many coming with a money-back guarantee.

This doesn’t spell the end for the traditional new and used car dealer, but it represents a big shift in the way we buy and sell cars. Here, we explore some of the major online car buying websites, including Cazoo, Cinch, BuyaCar and Car Store.

Cazoo

A Cazoo delivery

Cazoo launched in December 2019, promising to deliver ‘an entirely new way to buy a used car’. Its founder is Alex Chesterman, famous for creating LoveFilm and Zoopla. He received an OBE in 2016 for services to digital entrepreneurship.

The company raised over £80m in pre-launch funding, then acquired Imperial Car Supermarkets in July 2020. It now has customer centres in Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Wembley, Manchester and Bishop Auckland. There are plans to open a total of 16 sites across the UK before the end of the year.

How it works

Cazoo owns all its cars, which must pass a 150+ point inspection before they are listed for sale on the website. The checks include the bodywork, engine, suspension, brakes, electrics, underbody and boot. The company says it buys less than five percent of the cars it looks at.

The car will be delivered to your home address or it can be collected from one of the customer centres. All cars come with a seven-day money-back guarantee, a 90-day warranty with RAC breakdown cover and seven days of free driveaway insurance. The cost of delivery is included in the purchase price.

Cazoo offers two types of finance: Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Hire Purchase (HP). It will also part-exchange your current car, giving an instant online valuation.

Alex Chesterman said: “The process of buying a used car is outdated and not fit for purpose for today’s consumer. Cazoo is reimagining used car buying to make it simple and convenient, whilst adding transparency and quality to an industry which suffers from a lack of consumer trust. We take away the need to travel, to haggle, to spend countless hours at a dealership and to risk any buyer’s remorse.”

Cinch

Apply for a driving licence online

The Cinch advertising campaign is fronted by brand ambassador Rylan Clark-Neal. The process is similar to Cazoo, but Cinch also offers consumers the chance to buy from approved used car dealers. Manufacturers, leasing companies and dealers can offer vehicles directly to consumers via the Cinch platform.

How it works

All cars must pass a 225-point inspection and be less than seven years old with up to 70,000 miles on the clock. A 14-day no-quibble return policy is available for customers who aren’t satisfied with their purchase. Finance packages and a part exchange scheme are also offered.

Joanna Kerr, marketing director at Cinch, said: “Since the beginning, our vision has always been to make the car finding and buying process as easy, transparent and trustworthy as possible. Consumer behaviour has evolved in the last 10 years and the global pandemic has accelerated the need and desire to buy online.

“As a society, we’re more and more comfortable buying a variety of items online through trusted platforms. We want to give our customers the chance to enjoy the same experience when finding and buying their next car.”

BuyaCar

Key worker and car

BuyaCar is Britain’s most popular online car supermarket when measured in terms of organic traffic to its website. The company buys cars directly from dealerships when orders are placed, then collects them for delivery to the customer’s door. Launched in 2002, BuyaCar has around 20,000 sales to its name.

How it works

Customers search for cars online, then pay a deposit to secure a purchase. Low-rate finance options are available, with all cars delivered with a 14-day money-back guarantee. If the manufacturer’s warranty has expired, BuyaCar will provide a 30-day mechanical warranty.

BuyaCar will also take a car in part-exchange, if it’s under 10 years old and has up to 85,000 miles on the clock.

The company celebrated its busiest ever summer period following the Covid-19 lockdown. Even during the first month of the lockdown, more than £1.1 million of cars and vans were delivered by the business to key workers.

Christofer Lloyd, editor of BuyaCar.co.uk, said: “It is appropriate that we have now passed the four million milestone for total deliveries to the customer’s door, in a year which has seen BuyaCar performance records broken several times.

“Our average delivery distances between the supplying dealer and the purchasing customer typically hover around 160-180 miles, but many customers choose cars from hundreds of miles away that they would never have a chance of buying without BuyaCar.co.uk.”

Car Store

Skoda virtual dealer

Evans Halshaw Car Store is the used car brand for standalone retail sites within the Pendragon group. Crucially, it offers consumers the chance to buy a car online, with the option of home delivery or click and collect from one of its retail stores.

How it works

All cars undergo a 104-point inspection before sale. The six-step process includes the bodywork, under the bonnet, interior, underneath the car, wheels and tyres, plus a road test. The car will be delivered with a three-month guarantee and a seven-day money-back guarantee.

You also get a 14-day price promise. If you find a like-for-like car at a competitor car retailer within 14 days of buying from Car Store, and within a 40-mile radius of the store, Car Store will refund the difference.

Car manufacturers

Volvo Online

It’s also possible to buy a car online from a manufacturer. In 2019, Volvo launched an online sales service, proudly boasting that the entire process can be completed in as little as 20 minutes.

The approach is broadly similar to the other online car showrooms, with the key difference being that you’re restricted to buying a Volvo. You can part-exchange your own car, choose a finance package, then decide whether to buy a Volvo from stock or build your perfect car.

Other manufacturers with the facility to buy online include Hyundai, Dacia, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Mitsubishi.

Other online services

You don’t have to buy a car online. There are a number of websites that offer a valuable sales tool, without the commitment to buy online.

Heycar is one example. The company launched in the UK in August 2019 and has around 3,700 UK dealers signed up to use its online service, with an inventory of more than 170,000 vehicles. All Heycar vehicles come with a warranty, are less than eight years old and have fewer than 100,000 miles on the clock.

Customers use the Heycar platform to browse for used cars, then message or call the dealer via the website.

Carwow is another example of a company transforming the way we buy a new car. It works like a price comparison site, with approved dealers submitting offers based on the customer’s search criteria. Carwow says its saves buyers an average of £3,600 off the recommended retail price. Cars can be delivered to a home address or collected at the dealer.

Online car buying websites: the pros

To some people, buying a car via an online showroom is the perfect solution. There’s no need to visit a dealer: the hassle is taken away. Everything is included within the price, so there’s no need to haggle or negotiate.

You also get an almost unlimited choice of cars. Visit a local dealership, and you’re limited to what they have in stock or is available within the wider dealer network. Online, you can view and compare cars, finance packages and offers. Just don’t get too carried away – it’s easy to break your budget when you’re not dealing with physical cash.

In the midst of a pandemic, it also feels like the safer alternative to visiting a showroom. The car is delivered to you, which makes it the best – possibly only – choice during a national or local lockdown. In the case of companies like Cazoo, Cinch and BuyaCar, there’s the knowledge that the car will be delivered without any hidden defects, cleaned and ready to go.

Online car buying websites: the cons

You’re likely to pay more when buying a car via an online showroom. The cost of preparation and delivery will be included with a margin, so it will almost certainly be cheaper to buy an equivalent car elsewhere. You may also get a longer warranty when buying a car from an approved used scheme.

It’s also worth remembering that you won’t be able to test drive the car before it arrives, so there’s no guarantee that it will meet your expectations. The driving position, boot space and quality of the infotainment system are just three considerations. Do your homework first.

The growth of online car buying websites doesn’t mean the end for physical dealerships. Instead, it means consumers will have greater choice when buying a new or used car, which should encourage traditional outlets to raise their game.

In the midst of a pandemic, buying online is the safest way to buy a car. Beyond 2020, online buying car websites will continue to shift the way we buy and sell cars.

READ MORE:

What do Thatcham vehicle security categories mean?

Winter tyres: should you make the switch?

The history of in-car entertainment

Related Articles

Advice

What does that sensor on my car windscreen do?

John Redfern - 0
Modern cars are packed with technology, including sensors fitted behind the interior rear-view mirror. This is how they work.
Read more
Advice

Where is it illegal to park your car?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From double yellow lines to outside someone's house, we reveal the places where it's illegal to park your car in the UK.
Read more
Advice

What do Thatcham vehicle security categories mean?

John Redfern - 0
Thatcham categories are often used to describe vehicle alarms and immobilisers. We explain what they mean for helping keep your car secure.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more

Average mileage for UK drivers plummets by a third

Car News John Redfern - 0
Telematics data shows a huge reduction in average distance driven each year since 2002. And the figure is likely to fall further...
Read more

Your guide to online car buying websites

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Online car buying websites have grown in popularity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We explain the various options.
Read more

Council parking fine revenue plunges due to lockdown

Car News John Redfern - 0
Information from 20 of the largest UK cities, plus 23 London boroughs, shows a substantial fall in parking revenue across the UK.
Read more

News

‘Untold damage’ caused by 4×4 drivers in Shropshire

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
A group of 4x4 drivers have been accused of causing ‘untold damage’ after they were spotting driving along a Shropshire river.
Read more

Queen gives autonomous cars the go-ahead

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 3
Queen outlines plans for autonomous cars ahead of state opening of parliament
Read more

Toyota Corolla GT AE86 review: Retro Road Test

Tim Pitt - 2
We live our drifting dreams in Toyota’s iconic rear-driven Corolla GT – inspiration for the modern GT86. How does it compare to a traditional hot hatch?
Read more

Features

Electric car uptake ‘not enough in isolation’ to improve air quality

Ethan Jupp - 0
New figures on air quality (or the lack thereof) in urban environments have lead some to conclude that everyone driving electric cars won't be enough
Read more

Classic Corvettes to buy at the Mecum Harrisburg auction

John Redfern - 0
If the new C8 Chevrolet Corvette is just too much to handle, keep it classic with one of these nine examples crossing the auction block later this month
Read more

Hill climb record-breakers Bentley will now sell you a Bentayga Pikes Peak

John Redfern - 0
A limited edition road car is on the way to celebrate
Read more

Reviews

How to get the best price for your PCP trade-in car

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Beware the word 'minimum' in Guaranteed Minimum Future Value. Read our guide to make sure you get the best price for your PCP trade-in.
Read more

Why motorists should contest if charged by authorities for a road crash

admin - 0
Don’t simply accept steep bill for road repairs after an accident (says a claims company)
Read more

Winter is coming: prepare your car for the cold

Ethan Jupp - 0
Winter is coming and it's already getting dark. Prepare your car for the coming conditions to stay safe over the colder darker months
Read more

Advice

How to drive safely in strong winds

Motoring Research team - 1
Storm Francis will bring strong winds and nasty driving conditions this week. Here's how to stay safe behind the wheel when it's windy.
Read more

How to tow a trailer or caravan safely

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 6
Whether you're towing a trailer or a caravan, here are some of the basics you need to remember to travel safely on the road.
Read more

How to avoid being a victim of lockdown car fraud

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Motorists are being warned to be on their guard following a spate of car-related scams and fraud during the coronavirus lockdown.
Read more