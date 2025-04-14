Taxi! Toyota hosts a track day for Uber drivers

Toyota and app-based taxi service Uber worked together to stage an electric track day for taxi drivers at Brands Hatch circuit.

The special showcase brought 300 Uber drivers to Kent, giving them the chance to test Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles on the world-famous racetrack.

Toyota’s electric track day builds on the growing relationship the Japanese marque has created with Uber in the UK.

Last year, Toyota launched a dedicated website aimed at Uber employees, with bespoke car finance offers for owner-drivers.

Five-star driver rating

Since the Toyota Uber Driver Scheme began six months ago, almost 2,000 Uber drivers have made the decision to switch to an electric Toyota or Lexus.

To help persuade more owner-drivers to follow suit, more than 80 battery-powered vehicles were available to drive at Brands Hatch.

The Toyota bZ4X electric SUV has proven one of the most popular models for Uber drivers, with additional support given to those who decide to go electric.

Toyota also brought its new Proace Verso and Proace City Verso people carriers to Brands Hatch, along with the Lexus UX 300e and RZ 300e luxury SUVs.

A real-world EV experience

The track day proved a particularly rewarding one for Nuruzzaman Chowdhury from Poplar, East London. A prize draw held during the day saw Mr Chowdhury win a brand new Toyota bZ4X SUV.

Alastair Rutt, senior manager for Toyota’s business team, said: “Our electric vehicle initiative with Uber has already been an outstanding success, with more than 100,000 visits to our dedicated microsite and thousands of drivers going ahead with a new vehicle purchase.

“With our Brands Hatch driving event, we were able to give our guests a real-world introduction to the strengths of our model range for a business where reliable performance and long-lasting quality are key.”

