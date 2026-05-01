You can play new Forza Horizon 6 at the British Motor Museum

The British Motor Museum will host a special exhibition dedicated to the forthcoming Forza Horizon 6 video game.

Due to be released on 19 May 2026, Forza Horizon 6 will continue the hugely successful open-world racing franchise, with Japan the backdrop for the latest instalment.

Being developed by Midlands-based Playground Games gives the Forza Horizon series a strong connection to the UK automotive industry – prompting the British Motor Museum to celebrate the latest Microsoft Xbox title.

To mark the launch of the new game, the museum will host the UK’s first Horizon Experience exhibition, which runs from May to November 2026.

This will include an action-packed launch event on Saturday 23 May 2026, with Craig Duncan, head of Xbox Game Studios, booked to officially open the Horizon Festival and Experience.

A one-day Forza Horizon festival

The British Motor Museum’s special one-day launch event will feature a huge display of iconic Japanese cars, along with a drift demonstration by precision stunt driver Tessa Whittock.

There will also be live music, gaming vans to allow attendees to experience playing Forza Horizon 6, and a host of food trucks to boost the festival vibe.

Developers from Playground Games will be present to talk about the process behind creating the new Forza Horizon title. Experts from RobocodeUK will also be running workshops to teach video game coding. Sessions can be booked through the British Motor Museum website.

After the initial launch, the Horizon Experience will continue to host an Xbox interactive zone, allowing museum visitors to play Forza Horizon 6.

Digital and physical car culture

The museum will display a number of cars featured in Forza Horizon 6. These range from JDM classics like the Nissan Skyline GT-R and Honda NSX-R, to new British cars such as the Bentley Continental GT Convertible.

A Lotus Emira, Jaguar C-X75 and Ariel Atom 500 will be other highlights, joining a Subaru Impreza 22B STI – and even a cult-classic Peel P50.

Peter Armstong, CEO of the British Motor Museum, said: “The British Motor Museum has always been a place where stories of motoring come to life. This exhibition allows us to take that further than ever before, to create a space where digital and physical car cultures meet, inspire one another, and are shared with new generations.

“Partnering with Playground Games enables us to connect with audiences in entirely new ways, and to position the museum firmly at the centre of this evolving cultural landscape”

Tickets for the Forza Horizon 6 Experience launch event can be booked now. The first 2,500 visitors will receive a limited-edition Forza Horizon-inspired wristband.

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