Americans can now buy a new Hyundai on Amazon

The partnership between Hyundai and retail giant Amazon has stepped up a gear in America, with shoppers now able to order a car via the website.

Buyers in the 54 eligible regions of the United States can add a new Hyundai to their shopping basket. The process should be almost as simple as ordering anything else sold by Amazon.

The collaboration between Hyundai and Amazon started in 2018, when the retailer began offering a space to showcase the South Korean marque’s range of cars on its website.

Moving to a direct ‘click to buy’ ordering process makes for a major leap in this relationship, however.

Add a car to your basket

The dedicated Amazon Autos section of the website will allow customers to explore the Hyundai models for sale at their local dealership.

Being able to refine their chosen car by model, colour and powertrain, customers can then view available options for finance, or for buying their Hyundai outright.

An instant valuation of their current car, along with a trade-in value, can also be requested via the Amazon Autos website. Customers then go through a checkout process to complete their purchase.

‘We’re going to need a bigger box‘

Sadly, there is no Amazon Prime next-day delivery when it comes to buying a Hyundai. Instead, customers will arrange a date and time to collect their chosen car from a local dealership.

As a bonus, however, that does mean no worries about how to dispose of a car-sized cardboard box.

Hyundai and Amazon will continue to expand the regions served by their Autos partnership, along with adding new finance options.

Last year saw Hyundai UK launch a new digital car hub with Amazon, allowing interested customers to find out more about the marque’s model range. At present, though, there are no plans to bring the Amazon experience to car buyers on this side of the Atlantic.

