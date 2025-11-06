Renault Twingo returns with electric power and sub-£20k price

Renault has revealed an electric recreation of its original Twingo, set to go on sale in 2027.

The new Renault Twingo E-Tech mimics the style of the classic city car on the outside, and boasts plenty of practicality within.

The first-generation Twingo sold more than 4.1 million examples between 1993 and 2007, so the new model faces a high bar.

However, being priced from less than £20,000 should make the Twingo E-Tech competitive when it hits the market – and pitch it directly against the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.EVERY1.

Classic looks, modern tech

For the new Twingo E-Tech, Renault went from the process of initial design to a completed vehicle in just 100 weeks.

The French marque’s ‘Leap 100’ programme saw design work undertaken in France, then honed in its Shanghai studio. Renault’s plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, will produce the finished vehicle.

Measuring just 3.79 metres in length, the Twingo E-Tech has a relatively long wheelbase to maximise interior space, much like the original car.

Round daytime running lights, a subtle ‘smile’ in the front grille and three vents on the bonnet are all reminders of the classic Twingo.

Space and style included

Just like the first-generation Twingo, the new EV features a robust and spacious interior. Boot capacity is up to 360 litres, with class-leading shoulder room for rear-seat passengers.

The simple dashboard incorporates a splash of body-coloured trim. The Twingo’s trademark bright-red hazard warning button also gains a new transparent case.

Other highlights include the original Twingo slogan: A vous d’inventer la vie qui va avec (‘it’s up to you to invent the life to go with it’), which can be seen on the straps used to slide and fold the two individual rear seats. The words Ouvert d’esprit (‘open-minded’) are visible on the inside of the tailgate, too.

A 7.0-inch digital instrument panel is combined with a 10.0-inch central touchscreen. There is even a soundtrack created by French electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre to welcome you aboard.

New Twingo on sale in 2027

The Renault Twingo E-Tech will be available in a host of retro colours, including Absolute Red, Absolute Green and Mango Yellow.

Two trim levels will be offered, starting with the Evolution model. This will feature 16-inch wheels, manual climate control, rear parking sensors and a host of standard safety technology.

Upgrade to the Techno version and you get 16-inch wheels with two-tone covers, a multimedia system with built-in Google navigation, one-pedal driving and a rear-view camera.

Final UK prices and specifications will be confirmed closer to the Twingo E-Tech’s launch date in 2027.

