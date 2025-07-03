New Renault 4 E-Tech available from £210 per month

The new Renault 4 E-Tech SUV is now available to order, with a host of manufacturer-backed finance deals on offer.

For now, only customers with a Renault R Pass are able to place an order. This allows priority access over the wider public between 1 and 14 July 2025.

Those without a £150 R Pass will therefore need to wait until 15 July to order the retro-styled electric SUV.

As an added bonus for R Pass customers, ordering a 4 E-Tech using one of Renault’s finance deals will include three years of free servicing.

Retro looks, modern technology

The Renault 4 E-Tech comes with just one powertrain setup. This combines a 150hp electric motor with a 52kWh battery pack.

When fully charged, it gives the Renault 4 E-Tech a potential range of up to 247 miles. Using a 100kWh fast charger, the battery pack can be recharged from 15 to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes.

Three trim levels are available from launch, although Renault has fitted all versions with a generous level of standard equipment.

The entry-level Renault 4 Evolution comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, dual-zone climate control and a 10-inch central touchscreen.

Techno specification adds front parking sensors, privacy glass, wireless smartphone charging and built-in satellite navigation. Topping the range is Iconic trim, with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and synthetic leather dashboard trim.

R4 finance deals available now

Two Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) options will be available from Renault, with zero percent and 5.9 percent APR finance deals on offer.

Opting for the zero percent deal for the Renault 4 Evolution means finding a substantial £8,099 customer deposit. For a two-year agreement, customers will pay £210 per month, with mileage capped at 6,000 miles per year.

For the same Evolution model, the 5.9 percent APR agreement offers a deposit of just £400. This is followed by payments of £400 a month over a period of four years, with annual use again limited to 6,000 miles.

Increase the deposit to £4,289 for the same 5.9 percent APR deal on an R4 Evolution, and monthly payments will reduce to £250.

ALSO READ:

The Nissan Micra is back: now electric and based on the Renault 5

Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review

27 of the most radical Renaults