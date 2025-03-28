Porsche adds bigger battery to Taycan for longer range

Porsche has announced that all models in the Taycan range will now come equipped with its biggest battery.

The 105kWh Performance Battery Plus is being fitted as standard to the Taycan and Taycan 4S as part of a comprehensive package of enhancements for the EV.

Along with new safety technology and revised alloy wheels, Porsche says the 2025 Taycan specification represents £8,000 in extra value.

It brings added appeal to a car that Motoring Research’s Tim Pitt called ‘the best sporting electric car on sale’ in his recent review.

Extra range, no added cost

Previously, the Porsche Taycan and Taycan 4S were fitted as standard with an 89kWh battery pack. Customers could specify the larger 105kWh Performance Battery Plus, but at a considerable cost of £4,454.

However, making the bigger battery the default configuration means the entry-level Taycan is now officially capable of up to 421 miles when fully charged. Compared to the smaller battery, this represents an extra 50 miles of range.

Porsche has also made 19-inch Taycan S Aero alloy wheels standard for the regular Taycan. Adaptive cruise control and lane change assist are now fitted to all models, too.

Those buying the faster Taycan GTS and Turbo versions also get rear-axle steering and Power Steering Plus as standard – worth around £3,600 in extra equipment.

A deal that sounds good

Porsche is applying a host of upgrades to its Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system for the new model year as well.

These are said to make PCM more responsive to use, and allow direct access to more third-party applications. A new Porsche App Centre should allow drivers a simpler experience to download and install new apps to their car.

Porsches equipped with Bose or Burmester high-end sound systems will be able to experience Dolby Atmos spatial audio, too.

Prices for the new 2025 Taycan start at £88,200, with the order book open now. Porsche no doubt hopes the generous new specification will draw customers back to its electric saloon and estate, which experienced a 49 percent slump in sales last year.

