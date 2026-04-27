Production of new Volvo EX60 electric SUV gets underway

The first examples of the Volvo EX60 electric SUV have left the Torslanda production line in Sweden.

The latest addition to the marque’s growing range of electric SUVs, the EX60 has been subject to unprecedented demand since its announcement earlier this year.

Revealed in January 2026, Swedish Volvo customers had already placed more than 3,000 orders by March. Other European markets, including Germany, also saw a considerable number of pre-orders placed for the premium SUV.

Volvo says reservations have already outpaced the smaller EX30 when it first went on sale in 2023 – despite the new EX60 being more expensive.

Indeed, the company had already announced a need to increase production before the first EX60 left the line.

Volvo’s new electric SUV

Volvo will offer three different powertrains for the five-seat EX60, starting with the P6 and P10 variants due for delivery to UK customers this September.

The entry-level P6, priced from £56,860, comes equipped with an 83kWh battery pack, delivering an official, WLTP-tested range of up to 379.7 miles. Offered in rear-wheel drive, it can accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds.

For £59,860, the EX60 P10 comes with all-wheel drive and boasts a larger 95kWh battery that allows up to 410 miles between charging stops.

British customers will have to wait until January 2027 for the flagship £64,860 EX60 P12. Equipped with a sizable 112kWh battery, it delivers an attention-grabbing range of up to 503 miles.

All models feature Volvo’s 800-volt electric architecture. This allows more than 200 miles of EV range to be added in 10 minutes using a 400kW DC charger.

An important car for Volvo and Sweden

Ahead of the EX60 entering production, Volvo invested heavily to modernise its Torslanda plant, which has been responsible for numerous iconic models.

Having spent SEK 10 billion (equivalent to £800 million), the facility now boasts megacasting capabilities and a new battery plant, plus a refreshed paint shop and final assembly hall.

According to Volvo, the EX60 will become one of Sweden’s biggest exports in terms of value, boosting the Gothenburg region’s economy.

“Today is an important milestone for our company and for Sweden as a whole, as we start to build the first EX60 customer cars,” said Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars.

“We are now focused on a steady ramp-up of high-quality EX60 production, making sure this game-changing car will be a profitable growth-driver in the coming years.”

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