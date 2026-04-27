Volkswagen launches first hybrid Golf and T-Roc

Volkswagen has revealed its first production full hybrid powertrains, destined for the Golf and T-Roc.

While Volkswagen experimented with hybrids in the 1970s, the company has avoided ‘full’ or ‘self-charging’ hybrid powertrains until now.

Intended to complement the company’s existing mild and plug-in hybrids, the use of a Honda-style hybrid system marks a major milestone for the German company.

Volkswagen’s rationale for introducing full hybrids is the ‘numerous advantages’ they offer when compared to a mild hybrid setup.

In particular, Volkswagen says its new Hybrid-badged models enable ‘a higher proportion of electric driving and thus lower emissions and consumption values, as well as reduced fuel costs’.

A Hybrid version of the Golf hatchback will help it compete with the new Kia K4, which is expected to gain a full hybrid variant later this year.

Efficiency through electrification

When designing its new hybrid powertrain, Volkswagen used a similar setup to the impressive e:HEV system found in the Honda Civic and Prelude models.

This sees a pair of electric motors fitted alongside a turbocharged petrol engine, plus a 1.6kWh battery pack at the rear of the car.

One electric motor is used to drive the front wheels, with a second motor acting as a generator for the battery. The petrol engine can be engaged and disengaged directly from the drivetrain using an electronically controlled clutch.

Volkswagen has given the Hybrid powertrains three different operating modes, with a strong focus on electric driving. At low speeds, only the electric motor is used to drive the Golf or T-Roc, with the petrol engine switched off.

A ‘serial drive’ setting sees the petrol engine active, but working as a generator to produce power for the electric motor – thus maximising battery range.

Finally, ‘parallel drive’ switches the petrol engine to take over driving the front wheels from 37mph upwards. However, the electric motor remains available to give an extra boost when needed.

Hybrid Golf and T-Roc later this year

Drivers of Volkswagen’s Hybrid models can also choose from three different driving modes. An Eco setting limits power output to 70 percent to maximise energy efficiency, and also deactivates the boost function.

Comfort mode provides 100 percent of the available power, along with boost, while engaging Sport mode means full power from both the petrol engine and electric motor can be deployed instantly.

Volkswagen has not yet released full technical specifications for the Golf and T-Roc Hybrids. However, it has said they will slot into the respective model ranges between mild-hybrid and eHybrid plug-in options.

UK prices and specs will be confirmed in due course by Volkswagen, with both the Golf and T-Roc Hybrids expected in showrooms by the end of 2026.

ALSO READ:

Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets bold new look and electric power

New Porsche Cayenne Coupe EV has styling inspired by the 911

The best new cars to buy in 2026