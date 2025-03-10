Wild 1,108hp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT breaks another lap record

Porsche’s EV flagship, the new Taycan Turbo GT, has notched up another record-breaking achievement.

The extreme Porsche EV has become the fastest production electric car around the famous Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With up to 1,108hp on tap, the most powerful road-going Porsche ever made was clearly the right tool for the job.

Combining it with works Porsche sports car driver – and former F1 pilot – Felipe Nasr made for an unstoppable combination.

‘A real performance machine’

Driven by Nasr, the Taycan Turbo GT managed a lap time of 1 minute 42.1 seconds, slashing almost eight seconds from the previous record. Naturally, this record of 1 minute 49.8 seconds was set by a Porsche Taycan Turbo S in 2022.

“Coming to Interlagos and getting behind the wheel of the Taycan Turbo GT right after winning the 24 Hours of Daytona was an incredible experience,” said Brazilian-born Nasr. “I expected the strong acceleration and torque but, ultimately, it was the overall performance that really impressed me.

“The steering of the Taycan Turbo GT was very precise in the slow corners and remained stable even under heavy braking. The balance, the grip – it’s a real performance machine.”

Dedication’s what you need

The achievement at Interlagos is certainly not the first lap record for the Porsche Taycan, however.

The Turbo GT has already notched up two records, starting with a pre-production model setting a class best around the fearsome Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit last year.

Porsche development driver Lars Kern also used a Taycan Turbo GT to set the fastest lap in a road-legal electric car at the Laguna Seca racetrack in California.

And earlier this year, the less powerful Porsche Taycan GTS achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift on ice by an electric vehicle.

