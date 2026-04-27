New Supersport 400 is the most powerful Morgan sports car ever

Morgan has revealed its most powerful production car to date: the new Supersport 400.

Launched as the new flagship for the British marque’s model range, the Supersport 400 is intended to signal a new era for Morgan.

Along with traditional sports cars, Morgan plans to build a series of bespoke and limited-production vehicles.

Launched last year, the Supersport is Malvern’s answer to mainstream sports cars such as the Porsche 911. This new model arguably pushes the company upwards into supercar territory.

More power and performance

The Morgan’s turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six BMW engine now develops 402hp and 369lb ft of torque. This 67hp gain over the regular Supersport, combined with a low kerb weight of 1,170kg, results in explosive performance.

Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 180mph. Drive goes to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A limited-slip differential is on the options list.

Morgan has equipped the Supersport 400 with its Dynamic Handling Pack as standard, featuring Nitron dampers front and rear. These have been tuned specifically for the 400, with 24 different levels of adjustment. A new high-flow active exhaust system is fitted, too.

Bespoke styling for Supersport 400

Compared to a ‘standard’ Supersport, Morgan has treated the 400 to several bespoke design touches to emphasise its performance.

New vents in the front wings aid airflow and cooling, also giving the Supersport 400 a more purposeful appearance.

A set of 19-inch Sportlite alloy wheels help reduce unsprung mass, and come in a silver finish with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres. Buyers can specify Dark Bronze wheels as an option.

Rather than the satin grey used for the lower bodywork on the Supersport, a gloss finish is chosen for the 400. Morgan says this reinforces ‘the relationship between design and engineering’ on the new car.

Four new satin-effect paint colours have also been created, expanding the already extensive palette on offer. Cars will be tailored to the individual requirements of each customer.

Banish the BMW gear selector!

The interior of Supersport 400 gains the option of an Alcantara finish on the seats and steering wheel, with single- or two-tone colour schemes in combination with the standard leather.

For the first time on a new ‘CX-Generation’ Morgan, customers can specify a bespoke gear selector instead of the standard plastic BMW item. Finished in anodised grey aluminium, Morgan’s own gear lever costs £1,746, and looks far more befitting of a British sports car.

Orders for the Supersport 400 can be placed with Morgan now, with prices starting at £135,558 before you delve into the array of customisation options.

Production of the flagship Morgan will commence in May 2026, with the first deliveries to follow later this year.

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