Car wheels keep getting bigger – leading to increased tyre costs

The average petrol or diesel company car now rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and tyres – an inch larger than just two years ago.

Electric company cars in the UK have even larger wheels, with the average size growing from 18 to 19 inches since 2023.

The new data from automotive tech firm Epyx reveals the cost of replacing a single EV tyre now exceeds £200.

The average electric car tyre cost £190 in 2023 – now it’s up to £214. Tyres for combustion (ICE) cars are also pricier, rising from £109 to £122.

Britain’s big wheel bias

“There are several ongoing trends here,” explained Tim Meadows, CCO of Epyx’s 1link service network.

“Most cars are getting bigger, SUVs are becoming more popular and larger wheels are preferred for cosmetic reasons.

“However, there’s no real upside for businesses operating cars. Not only do bigger wheels have a direct impact on tyre prices, but also on replacement – larger, wider tyres tend to be more susceptible to punctures and kerb damage.”

This, said Meadows, leaves automotive fleets in a position where they are spending ever more on tyres over time.

Only hybrids buck the trend

Interestingly, it’s only tyre sizes for hybrid cars that have remained stable: at 18 inches since 2023. What’s more, there has been a reduction in average prices for hybrid tyres, from £181 to £166.

“There’s no obvious reason why hybrids should be less susceptible to tyre size growth,” said Meadows, “but it is reasonable to suggest these models are quite often more practical choices than electric cars – which still tend to be larger and more expensive – and petrol cars, which are sometimes bought for their performance.

“What is clear from the platform is that fleets operating hybrids are making savings on tyres.”

What size wheels does your car have? Are they bigger than your previous car – and have you suffered more punctures in recent years? Let us know in the comments.