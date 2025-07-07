Has Prodrive made the finest car racing simulator in the world?

Motorsport engineering specialist Prodrive has revealed an updated version of its high-end racing simulator.

For those who want the ultimate gaming experience, the Prodrive Racing Simulator has been developed with artisan luxury suppliers.

From leather upholstery supplied by Connolly, to an audio system created by Bang & Olufsen, the new simulator even comes with a bespoke build plaque from Vaughtons.

The result is a video game setup that deserves to be put on display, rather than being hidden away in a spare room.

A luxurious way to go racing

Styled by legendary automotive designer, Ian Callum CBE, the curvaceous shape of the Prodrive Racing Simulator immediately sets it apart.

Its carbon fibre monocoque is now surrounded by a frame made from sixteen layers of beech, capped by a gloss black lacquer. Superyacht builder Pendennis is responsible for the piano-like finish.

Both the external wood and the Connolly leather upholstery for the Cobra racing seat can be personalised to individual specifications.

Included as standard are a 49-inch Dual-QHD 5k-resolution curved monitor, a Precision Sim Engineering LM Pro steering wheel and electrically adjustable pedals. The Assetto Corsa racing game comes pre-installed, too.

Bang & Olufsen HX headphones can be upgraded to Beoplay H100 items, or there is a customised Beosound A9 external speaker.

Ready to race in style

Prodrive co-founder and chairman, David Richards CBE, said: “As we gear up for the British Grand Prix, I’m excited to share our new 2025 racing simulator. The updates are a celebration of the British craftsmanship, technology and motorsport heritage that define Prodrive.

“Every precision-engineered detail has been refined, from the carbon fibre monocoque to the pedal feel. And of course, it is not just a simulator. Wrapped in Ian Callum’s sculptural design, this is a centrepiece that sparks conversation, as well as a truly immersive experience.

“Whether you are taking on friends and family, or sharpening your skills for next weekend’s race, you’re tapping directly into Prodrive’s four decades of global motorsport success.”

Pricing for the updated Racing Simulator has not yet been confirmed by Prodrive, but the previous version cost £40,000.

Prodrive displayed its Racing Simulator at Bang & Olufsen of Mayfair in the lead-up to the British Grand Prix. A special concierge can be contacted for those ready to enjoy the most luxurious gaming experience.

