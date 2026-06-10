Number of private parking tickets predicted to reach record high

The total number of private parking tickets issued during 2025-2026 is expected to reach a record level.

Analysis by the RAC predicts that some 17 million private ‘Parking Charge Notices’ will be included in the latest government figures when they are published next month.

Car park management companies have been issuing an average of 4.3 million parking tickets per quarter, according to RAC research.

This could lead to the already record total of 14.4 million tickets handed out to drivers in 2024-2025 being exceeded by almost three million.

Notably, this figure only applies to ‘Parking Charge Notices’ issued by private parking management companies, not to ‘Penalty Charge Notices’ issued by local authorities.

Drivers unaware of parking ticket rules

The RAC also found that almost half of all drivers are unaware of the distinction between parking tickets from private companies and those issued by local authorities.

Although 44 percent of those questioned thought there were differences, 50 percent felt confused by the fact that both are regularly referred to as ‘PCNs’.

A Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) is issued to drivers by local authorities and Transport for London due to a parking offence on public land.

This is a genuine fine that drivers have to pay, and is backed by law. However, independent tribunals allow the fine to be contested.

By comparison, a Parking Charge Notice is issued by a private company if a driver is said to have breached terms and conditions when parking on private land.

Instead of a fine, it is technically an invoice for breach of contract. Appeals are available through the two private parking trade associations.

A deliberately misleading approach?

The RAC’s research found that 91 percent of drivers think the private ‘Parking Charge Notice’ term is confusing, due to sharing the same ‘PCN’ acronym as local authority fines.

Almost a third (31 percent) argued that private companies should use the term ‘Private Parking Charge’ (PPC) instead, with 19 percent suggesting ‘Private Car Park Charge’ (PCPC).

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Drivers are clearly confused by the PCN acronym, which is concerning as they are very different in terms of consequences. A PCN sent by the council is a fine and must be paid, whereas a Parking Charge Notice, issued by a private car park operator, is an invoice for alleged breach of contract.

“The fact both can be put on drivers’ windscreens in identical bright yellow colour doesn’t help. We suspect they are deliberately designed to look very similar to a council penalty charge notice”.

ALSO READ:

Over 4,000 UK motorists with 12 or more points are still driving

VW Golf-sized Leapmotor B05 electric hatchback to cost £28,995

New Mk1 Ford Escort RS makes world debut at London Concours