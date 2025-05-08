Hammond and May race electric plane in ultimate Porsche Taycan

A new video for DriveTribe sees Richard Hammond and James May pitch an electric aeroplane against the fastest electric Porsche.

John Redfern
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT versus electric plane

Richard Hammond and James May have reinvented one of Top Gear’s most famous on-screen challenges with a unique cross-country race. 

In a new 20-minute video, filmed for Hammond’s DriveTribe channel, the duo pitch a high-performance Porsche against a small aircraft. 

A clever twist is that both the plane and car – a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – are fully electric, putting a modern spin on a classic Top Gear adventure

In a 2005 episode of Top Gear, qualified pilot James May flew a Cessna aircraft from Italy to the UK, competing against a Bugatti Veyron driven by Jeremy Clarkson.

The goal was to deliver a truffle from Alba, Italy, to a specific restaurant in London. And while we won’t reveal the outcome here, the race ended with a remarkably close finish.

Reinventing the glory days

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT versus electric plane

“We’ve had a frankly brilliant idea,” said Richard Hammond in the film. “We thought, we miss races”. “It’s been a while since we did an absurd race,” added May, “and the winner gets as many James Gin and tonics as they like.”

For the challenge, Hammond drove the flagship Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, which has set numerous lap records – including at the Nurburgring – since being launched last year. 

With a power output of 1,108hp, the Taycan Turbo GT delivers true hypercar performance, accelerating from 0-62mph in a neck-straining 2.3 seconds. Ease off the throttle and it can also achieve a range of 421 miles. 

This made Hammond a formidable competitor for James May, who was piloting a Pipistrel Velis Electro aircraft.

A silent battle of wits and speed

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT versus electric plane

The duo took on a 100-mile race, starting from Henstridge airfield on the Dorset and Somerset border, then finishing at Dunsfold Aerodrome

As the home of the famous Top Gear test track, Dunsfold holds special memories for Hammond and May. The ‘Porsche vs. plane’ challenge marked the first time the pair had returned to the Surrey airfield in a decade. 

Without spoiling the result of the challenge, both car and plane arrived at Dunsfold within minutes of each other – in classic Top Gear style.

After finishing, Hammond noted that his Porsche EV could probably have gone much quicker. “In the Taycan, you’re stuck behind everything because it’s unbelievably fast.”

