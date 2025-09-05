Over 12,500 UK streets demand urgent access to EV charging

Vauxhall’s Electric Streets campaign has seen a dramatic response from UK drivers, who want better charging provision for electric cars.

Thousands of UK motorists are demanding better access to on-street charging for electric vehicles.

More than 12,500 drivers have registered a need for accessible public charging devices via Vauxhall’s Electric Streets scheme

First launched in 2023, the Electric Streets campaign aims to identify locations with the greatest need for EV charging provision. 

In particular, Vauxhall wants to help the 40 percent of UK households without access to a driveway or off-street parking, which limits their home charging options.

Discovering areas of EV demand

Vauxhall invited UK drivers to register their home street via a dedicated website, creating a national database of places that require charging provision. 

The car comapany has then shared this information with charging partners, including Char.gy, Connected Kerb and SureCharge. 

Local authorities are also able to access the list of requests, helping them direct EV charger funding to the areas that desire it most

Recent Freedom of Information (FOI) research by Vauxhall has found the number of councils with a dedicated policy officer for EV charging has risen from 31 percent in 2023 to 51 percent in 2025.

In addition, 44 percent of UK councils said they had installed at least one on-street charger by August 2025. This compares to 31 percent in 2023.

Local authorities need to do more

However, Vauxhall has identified a need for local authorities to do more to keep pace with electric vehicle takeup. Some 22.9 percent of British households who need EV infrastructure are now within a four-minute walk of a charging point, versus 19.6 percent in 2024.

Nonetheless, at current rates, some 110,000 extra public charging devices will be needed in the right places to meet demand by 2030. 

Steve Catlin, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “Not only have we seen a huge rise in the number of public chargers, but more importantly their installation is increasingly being deployed tactically for drivers who need them on a local level.

“While the ongoing rise in councils who have policy officers dedicated to overseeing charging is encouraging, the 12,500 registrations we have received to Electric Streets shows there is no silver bullet to provide a quick fix for drivers. We need to make sure all parties are pulling in the same direction to maintain the momentum we have seen over the past two years.”

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

