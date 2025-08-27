2025 Volkswagen T-Roc has sportier styling and hybrid engines

The new 2025 Volkswagen T-Roc has been revealed, with an evolutionary design that aims to capitalise on the original car’s success.

Along with larger exterior dimensions, the new T-Roc features hybrid-assisted engines and Volkswagen’s improved infotainment system.

After launching the first-generation T-Roc in 2017, Volkswagen sold more than two million examples around the world.

As such, this is an important car for the German marque. It slots into a burgeoning SUV range between the smaller T-Cross and larger Tiguan.

Sharper and sportier

Although the second-generation T-Roc bears a strong resemblance to its predecessor, its front-end design is more distinctive and aggressive.

Squint hard enough and there is perhaps even a hint of Lamborghini Urus in the new T-Roc’s angular face, along with a similarity to new Volkswagens such as the Tayron and ID.7.

Its LED headlights are connected by an illuminated full-width strip across the nose. The rear features a dramatic 3D light bar.

The C-pillar has the same crisp lines as the original T-Roc, but with a more coupe-like roofline. A lengthened roof spoiler and more shapely tailgate further the sporty look.

All hybrids from the start

Based on Volkswagen’s MQB-Evo platform, the T-Roc is 122mm longer than its predecessor, and also gains 28mm in its wheelbase. Overall length is 4,373mm: neatly between the T-Cross and Tiguan.

The larger dimensions mean boot capacity has risen by 20 litres to 465 litres. There is also more space in the rear for three passengers.

At launch, the T-Roc will be available solely in front-wheel drive with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Buyers will be able to pick from 116hp or 150hp versions of a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, both with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. Active cylinder shutdown is standard to aid fuel economy.

Further hybrid powertrains and 4Motion all-wheel drive will follow. Anticipate a performance T-Roc R model in due course, too.

Pushing the T-Roc upmarket

On the inside, the second-generation T-Roc will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in a modern Volkswagen, with a large touchscreen dominating the dashboard.

There are neat design details, though, including soft-touch fabric trim and full-width metal strips around the climate control vents. Ambient lighting, applied across perforated artificial leather, is intended to provide an upmarket feel.

A new 10-inch digital instrument panel is standard, complemented by two sizes of central screen. Although traditional buttons and dials are minimal, there is a rotary ‘driving experience’ controller on the centre console.

Volkswagen has also enhanced the infotainment display, with a solid top bar to host menu shortcuts, plus a bottom bar for direct access to the heating and cooling system. ChatGPT technology is included as part of the infotainment setup, too.

New T-Roc on sale soon

At launch, Volkswagen will offer four trim levels for the new T-Roc. Buyers have a choice of Life, Style and R-Line themes, along with an entry-level version.

An extensive options list includes adaptive chassis control, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system and a black exterior design package (pictured here).

Pre-sales of the new T-Roc start at the end of August 2025 in selected European markets, with a full model launch due in November.

Volkswagen UK says it will confirm prices and specifications for the 2025 T-Roc in the near-future.

