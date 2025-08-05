Volkswagen reveals retro-inspired ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice edition

Volkswagen has unveiled a limited-edition version of its ID.3 electric hatchback, taking direct inspiration from a classic Golf.

The ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice is a homage to the Mk2 Golf Fire + Ice, sold during the early 1990s, and now a cult classic amongst Volkswagen enthusiasts.

Following the unveiling of the ID.3 Fire + Ice concept car at last year’s ID. Meeting in Locarno, Switzerland, Volkswagen has green-lit a full production version.

As a tribute to the Golf Fire + Ice’s debut year, the fully electric ID.3 GTX special edition will be limited to 1,990 examples worldwide.

Retro style, modern performance

Clearly marking out the GTX Fire + Ice from regular ID.3 models is a bespoke exterior paint colour. The ultra-violet finish was developed to be reminiscent of the original Mk2 Golf.

There is also a geometric ‘F+I’ pattern applied to the ID.3’s C-pillar, and even a version of the Fire + Ice logo from the 1990s on the roof spoiler.

More design details include red roof strips, tinted LED rear lights, and ‘GTX Fire + Ice’ badges in red. New puddle lights illuminate with a fire logo on the passenger side and ice on the driver’s side.

A set of 20-inch ‘Locarno’ alloy wheels with diamond-cut detailing extend the ultra-violet theme. Matching GTX centre caps complete the exterior makeover.

Bringing Volkswagen’s past into the future

On the inside, the GTX’s sports seats feature red and blue highlights, along with a quilted pattern inspired by outdoor down jackets made by Bogner. Fire + Ice logos, plus bespoke stitching, are found throughout the cabin.

Using the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance as a base means the Fire + Ice comes with a 326hp electric motor and 79kWh battery pack. Capable of accelerating to 62mph in 5.7 seconds, it also offers a range of up to 367 miles.

Martin Sander, member of the Volkswagen board of management, said: “The response to last year’s show car was overwhelming. Many Volkswagen fans expressed a strong desire to see this car enter series production, and we were only too happy to make that wish a reality.

“The ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice demonstrates the emotive appeal of our premium sports model, while also carrying a piece of Volkswagen history into the electric future.”

Available to order from Thursday 7 August 2025, UK prices for the ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice will start from £48,260.

ALSO READ:

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 is most powerful GTI ever

The surprising EVs based on Volkswagen’s electric car platform

50 years of the Volkswagen Polo – and other great German cars