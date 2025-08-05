Volkswagen reveals retro-inspired ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice edition

Paying tribute to a special version of the classic Mk2 Golf, the electric ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice will cost from £48,260 in the UK.

Volkswagen ID3 GTX Fire and Ice

Volkswagen has unveiled a limited-edition version of its ID.3 electric hatchback, taking direct inspiration from a classic Golf.

The ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice is a homage to the Mk2 Golf Fire + Ice, sold during the early 1990s, and now a cult classic amongst Volkswagen enthusiasts. 

Following the unveiling of the ID.3 Fire + Ice concept car at last year’s ID. Meeting in Locarno, Switzerland, Volkswagen has green-lit a full production version. 

As a tribute to the Golf Fire + Ice’s debut year, the fully electric ID.3 GTX special edition will be limited to 1,990 examples worldwide.

Retro style, modern performance

Volkswagen ID3 GTX Fire and Ice

Clearly marking out the GTX Fire + Ice from regular ID.3 models is a bespoke exterior paint colour. The ultra-violet finish was developed to be reminiscent of the original Mk2 Golf.

There is also a geometric ‘F+I’ pattern applied to the ID.3’s C-pillar, and even a version of the Fire + Ice logo from the 1990s on the roof spoiler.

More design details include red roof strips, tinted LED rear lights, and ‘GTX Fire + Ice’ badges in red. New puddle lights illuminate with a fire logo on the passenger side and ice on the driver’s side.

A set of 20-inch ‘Locarno’ alloy wheels with diamond-cut detailing extend the ultra-violet theme. Matching GTX centre caps complete the exterior makeover.

Bringing Volkswagen’s past into the future

Volkswagen ID3 GTX Fire and Ice

On the inside, the GTX’s sports seats feature red and blue highlights, along with a quilted pattern inspired by outdoor down jackets made by Bogner. Fire + Ice logos, plus bespoke stitching, are found throughout the cabin.

Using the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance as a base means the Fire + Ice comes with a 326hp electric motor and 79kWh battery pack. Capable of accelerating to 62mph in 5.7 seconds, it also offers a range of up to 367 miles.

Martin Sander, member of the Volkswagen board of management, said: “The response to last year’s show car was overwhelming. Many Volkswagen fans expressed a strong desire to see this car enter series production, and we were only too happy to make that wish a reality. 

“The ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice demonstrates the emotive appeal of our premium sports model, while also carrying a piece of Volkswagen history into the electric future.” 

Available to order from Thursday 7 August 2025, UK prices for the ID.3 GTX Fire + Ice will start from £48,260.

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

