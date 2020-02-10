The best motoring events in 2020

This is shaping up to be another vintage year for car enthusiasts, with a growing number of motoring events to attend. Here, we list some of the UK’s biggest and best car shows and motorsport events of the year, along with a small selection of European shows within easy reach of French ports.

We’ll be adding to the list throughout 2020, so be sure to bookmark this page. Get in touch if you’d like us to add a motoring event you’re organising.

Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show – 18-23 February

The Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show is the largest showcase of motorhomes, campervans, caravans, caravan holidays and lodges in the UK. The latest 2020 touring caravans and motorhomes will be on display, along with a Camping Zone and a display of electric ride-ons. Head to Birmingham’s NEC if caravans are your thing.

London Classic Car Show – 20-23 February

The London Classic Car Show is moving to a new venue at Olympia London. The four-day event will celebrate 40 years of the Audi Quattro, with five examples of the legendary car on display in the capital. The show will also introduce a new Car Stories feature, which celebrates six of the world’s most iconic vehicles. On display this year will be the Porsche 962C, Lotus 49 and Maserati 250F.

Race Retro – 21-23 February

At the end of February, all motorsport roads will lead to Stoneleigh Park for the Race Retro international historic motorsport show. Highlights include a live rally stage, ‘arrive and drive a classic car’, Pride of the Paddock and a Silverstone Auctions sale.

Techno-Classica Essen – 25-29 March

Techno-Classica Essen is a European classic car show with a global reputation, with around 1,250 exhibitors from 30 countries. In 2019, the event attracted 190,000 visitors from 46 different nations. Essen is a four- to five-hour drive from Calais.

Practical Classics Classic Car & Restoration Show – 27-29 March

The Practical Classics Classic Car & Restoration Show brings together 1,000+ cars, 150+ car clubs and 250+ exhibitors and autojumblers. Highlights include the UK’s biggest ‘barn-find’ display, the Practical Classics Live Stage and the Lancaster Insurance Pride of Ownership competition. Head to the NEC at the end of March.

BTCC, Donington – 28-29 March

Donington Park will host the curtain-raiser of the 2020 British Touring Car Championship in March, before the BTCC juggernaut heads to Brands Hatch and Silverstone in April. Further races will be held at Thruxton, Oulton Park, Snetterton, Croft and Knockhill, before returning to Silverstone and Brands Hatch again.

Britcar, Donington – 10 April

The Britcar Endurance Championship gets underway at Donington on 10 April, with further races at Silverstone, Snetterton and Brands Hatch. At the time of writing, the dates remain provisional, so be sure to check the Britcar website for more details. Reigning series champion, Paul Bailey, will enter the 2020 season in his Brabham BT62.

Drive It Day – 26 April

On Sunday 26 April, thousands of classic cars will take to the road for the annual Drive It Day. First introduced by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs in 2005, the date is as close as possible to the anniversary of the 1,000 Mile Trial – an event that saw vintage motor cars drive from London to Edinburgh and back.

April Scramble, Bicester Heritage – 26 April

The Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble began as a ‘cars and coffee’ get-together but has grown to become one of the country’s biggest motoring events. You’ve missed the first Sunday Scramble of the year, but there’s plenty of time to prepare for the April Scramble, which is open to pre-1990 vehicles. The date coincides with Drive It Day.

Fully Charged Live – 1-3 May

Robert Llewellyn’s Fully Charged Live, Britain’s biggest electric car show, has outgrown its base at Silverstone. For 2020, the EV event will move to Farnborough International, with the organisers planning to show every electric vehicle available in the UK. More than 150 exhibitors are set to attend the show in May.

Donington Historic Festival – 1-3 May

At the time of writing, the timetable for the 2020 Donington Historic Festival hasn’t been announced, but if previous events are anything to go by, this is a must-visit event for fans of historic motorsport. ‘Early bird’ tickets are available until the end of January.

Japfest – 3 May

Europe’s biggest Japanese car show is back at Silverstone for 2020. You can expect spectacular drifting displays, around 4,000 Japanese cars of all ages and a thriving car club culture.

Monaco Historic Grand Prix – 8-10 May

The Grand Prix de Monaco Historique (or Monaco Historic Grand Prix) takes place every other year. This year marks the 12th edition of the prestigious event, which includes seven races representing seven eras of motorsport. Cars from 1946 to 1980 will be on the track, with the races named after a key driver from each era.

Gaydon Land Rover Show – 9-10 May

Hundreds of Land Rovers will be on display at the Gaydon Land Rover Show in May. Owners can enter their vehicle for just £8, giving entry to display the Land Rover, as well as admitting the driver and one passenger to enter the show for the weekend. The event is held at the British Motor Museum, which is five minutes from junction 12 of the M40.

MotoFest Coventry – 6-7 June

MotoFest Coventry is ‘a unique blend of motorsport demonstrations, static displays, live music and anything else with a connection to Coventry and transport’. Brilliantly, Coventry’s ring road becomes a sprint circuit for the weekend, creating one of the best spectacles of the motoring calendar.

Classic & Performance Car Spectacular – 6-7 June

Tatton Park, Cheshire, is the venue for the Classic & Performance Car Spectacular on 6 and 7 June. Around 2,000 cars will be on display, along with 250 stalls and 90+ clubs. If you miss this one, Tatton Park will also play host to a Classic American show in July and a ‘Passion for Power’ show in August.

Land Rover Legends – 6-7 June

The third edition of Land Rover Legends moves to Thruxton on 6 and 7 June. The event will celebrate 50 years of the Range Rover and the 40th anniversary of the UK launch of the V8-powered Stage 1 109. Nominations are now open for the National Land Rover Awards 2020, the winners of which will be chosen at the event.

The Isle of Man TT– 6-12 June

The fastest road race on the planet gets underway on Saturday 6 June, although qualifying begins on Sunday 31 May. All eyes will be on the Isle of Man as the world’s bravest riders test their mettle on the formidable 37.73-mile course.

London Concours – 10-11 June

Billed as the ‘ultimate automotive summer garden party’ London Concours takes place at the Honourable Artillery Company, in the heart of the city. Around 130 high-end classics and supercars were on show last year, from the ‘Beast of Turin’ to the latest Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Tickets for the 2020 event are on sale now, priced from £40.

Le Mans 24 Hours – 13-14 June

The 88th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours will take place on 13-14 June. Qualifying begins on 10 June and Le Mans is located less than three hours from the ferry terminals at Cherbourg, St-Malo and Le Havre.

MG Live – 13-14 June

Organised by the MG Car Club, MG Live is the world’s biggest event for MG owners. This year’s show takes place in mid-June at Silverstone and some 3,000 MGs are expected to be on display. At the time of writing, the dates are provisional.

Bath Festival of Motoring – 20-21 June

Last year’s Bath Festival of Motoring played host to 500 cars and around 6,000 visitors. The organisers are promising an extensive programme of parades, exhibitions, demonstrations and supercar rides. Head to the Walcot Rugby Ground in June.

Bromley Pageant – 21 June

The Bromley Pageant is one of the world’s largest one-day classic car shows, with more than 3,000 vehicles expected to be on display in Kent. Be there, or be somewhere else.

Goodwood Festival of Speed – 9-12 July

In 1993, Lord March hosted a hillclimb in the grounds of Goodwood House in Sussex and created the Festival of Speed. It has grown to become one of the world’s biggest and most famous motoring events, but the hillclimb remains central to its appeal. Tickets are available now, with prices from £42.

British Grand Prix – 17-19 July

According to Silverstone, 90 percent of fans in 2018 and 2019 rated the British Grand Prix ‘very enjoyable‘ – the highest satisfaction score for any F1 GP circuit in a post-event survey of attendees. If you want to see what the fuss is about, Lewis Hamilton and friends will be in Northamptonshire in July.

Auto Royale – 17-19 July

Auto Royale Althorp is “a true ‘festivalised’ event which will attract the very affluent and high net worth collectors along with ABC1 owners and enthusiasts of the automotive lifestyle”. Up to 150 cars from Britain and overseas will compete for a range of traditional class awards, special celebration awards and the coveted Best in Show.

Classics on the Common – 22 July

For one Wednesday every July, Harpenden is invaded by classic cars as it plays host to the UK’s largest weekday car show. Classics on the Common takes place on our doorstep, so we’ll be there to bring you the most interesting cars from the event. Come and say hello.

CarFest North – 24-26 July

CarFest North takes place at Bolesworth Castle, Cheshire, where you can expect to find the usual mix of music, cars and family fun. BBC Children in Need will receive 50 percent of the total profits, with a number of other charities also benefiting from the proceeds.

Festival of the Unexceptional – 25 July

This year’s Festival of the Unexceptional will be held on 25 July at Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire. Owners of unexceptional cars of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s are invited to register for consideration from 14 February. The more mundane the better.

Silverstone Classic – 31 July – 2 August

To some people, this is one of the highlights of the motoring calendar – a three-day, non-stop historic motoring racing extravaganza. Once in, there’s free access to the paddocks and grandstands, with displays from more than 100 car clubs featuring more than 10,000 classic cars. ‘Early bird’ tickets are available until 31 March.

Ford Fair – 9 August

Ford Fair is Europe’s biggest Ford event, with around 4,000 cars and 18,000 guests expected to flood Silverstone. You can expect the usual mix of showroom-quality vehicles, sprint tests and track time.

Ultimate Street Car – 7-9 August

Ultimate Street Car (USC) at Santa Pod Raceway is the ‘largest, loudest, hottest and fastest modified car festival in Europe’. Expect drifting, stunt displays, drag racing, music and tyre smoke. Lots and lots of tyre smoke.

CarFest South – 28-30 August

CarFest South is like CarFest North, just further south. So, you can expect more of the same, only this time at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, at the end of August.

Salon Prive – 3-6 September

Salon Prive is a motoring event for fans of superlatives. ‘The most luxurious of garden parties set against the backdrop of Britain’s greatest palace (Blenheim Palace). Presenting the finest collection of supercars, hypercars and classic cars, along with a luxury retail village and exquisite cuisine, it is a truly unique experience’. Tickets are priced accordingly…

Concours of Elegance – 4-6 September

The Concours of Elegance 2020 will take place at Hampton Court Palace in September, with 60 of the rarest cars ever built lining up in the Fountain Gardens. Many of the entrants will also take part in a two-day driving tour in the days running up to the main event.

Beaulieu International Autojumble – 5-6 September

If rummaging for oily car parts is your idea of a dirty weekend, the International Autojumble is the event for you. Some 2,000 stands are expected to fill the grounds of the Beaulieu Motor Museum, making it the biggest outdoor sale of motoring items this side of the Atlantic.

Goodwood Revival – 11-13 September

Step back in time at the Goodwood Revival. Visitors are encouraged to dress in period clothing at this event celebrating the golden era of motorsport. Tickets are available now and you’re advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Simply British Classics – 20 September

Two new events have been added to Beaulieu’s ‘Simply’ range of motoring events. Simply British Classics takes place on 20 September, while Simply BMW is a couple of months earlier on 19 July. There are other events throughout the year, including Simply Ford, Simply Land Rover and Simply Japanese.

Truckfest – 3-4 October

The TruckFest calendar draws to a close at the Newark and Notts Showground in October, but there are seven other opportunities to get your trucking fix. The TruckFest year kicks off at the East of England showground in May, before rolling into Wolsingham, Malvern, Edinburgh, Kent, Shepton Mallet and Knutsford.

Wales Rally GB – 29 October – 1 November

The 12th round of the FIA World Rally Championship drops in on Wales in October and November. Wales Rally GB takes place over four days of competition and each day is divided into a number of ‘Special Stages’.

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run – 1 November

This year’s London to Brighton run takes place on 1 November, with veteran cars arriving at London’s Hyde Park before sunrise. From there, they will set off for the 60-mile journey to Brighton. Any car registered before 1 January 1905 is eligible to do the run.

Classic Motor Show – 13-15 November

If you’re looking for a reason to keep your classic on the road over winter, this could be it. The Classic Motor Show is held at the Birmingham NEC, where more than 3,000 classics are expected to go on display in an area the size of 18 football pitches.

Please get in touch if you’d like to see your event included in our next update. Happy motoring.

Events you’ve missed: save the date for next year!

Haynes Breakfast Club – 2 February

Car fans in the South and South West will be converging on the Haynes Motor Museum for the second Breakfast Club of the year. The museum, which is located just off the A303 in Somerset, is home to around 400 cars, while the cafe opens at 8.30am on Breakfast Club Sundays. These events are free to attend and held on the first Sunday of each month.

Retromobile – 5-9 February

Retromobile is held in the largest and most prestigious hall at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre, Paris – a location befitting an event of this stature. This year, the show will celebrate Aston Martin, the Volkswagen Combi and the fabulous Automotoclub Storico Italiano Bertone collection.

Great Western Classic Car Show – 8-9 February

The Footman James Great Western Classic Car Show is the biggest event of its kind in the South West of England, with thousands of car enthusiasts converging on the Royal Bath & West Showground near Shepton Mallet.