How to claim for pothole damage to your car

If your car has been damaged by a pothole, it may be possible to claim compensation from the relevant authority. Here's what you need to know.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Worst pothole in the UK

Highways England paid out nearly £675,000 in compensation for pothole damage to cars in the period from 1 April 2018 to 31 August 2020. This is according to a recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Of the 3,274 claims received, a total of 2,140 were successful. The majority of claims for pothole damage were paid out in the 2018/2019 financial year, following a particularly harsh winter in 2017/2018.

To be classified as safety defects, potholes are generally wider than 15cm (6 inches) diameter, or deeper than 4cm (1.5 inches) of the road surface thickness. Hit one, and you risk damage to the car’s wheels, tyres, suspension, steering or bodywork.

According to the RAC Pothole Index, drivers are now 1.5 times more likely to suffer a pothole breakdown than in 2016. Despite the country being in various stages of lockdown from April to the end of June, RAC patrols still had to respond to 1,766 drivers who had suffered pothole damage.

How to claim for pothole damage

Pothole repairs UK roads

If your car has been damaged by a pothole, it’s possible to claim compensation. The success of the claim will depend on whether the pothole has been reported. Councils are not liable for a defect they are not aware of.

The organisation you contact depends on the location and type of road. In all cases, you will need to be armed with the following information:

  • Details of the pothole damage.
  • Why you think the organisation is responsible.
  • The specific location where the damage took place. Include the road name and the nearest marker post number or feature.
  • The date and time the pothole damage was caused.

Who to contact to make a claim for pothole damage

England

  • Most A-roads and motorways: Highways England on 0300 123500 or info@highwaysengland.co.uk.
  • London red routes: Transport for London on 0343 222 1234.
  • Other roads: contact the local council. You can use this link to identify the council in question and to report a pothole.

Scotland

  • Most A-roads and motorways: Traffic Scotland on 0800 028 1414 or info@trafficscotland.org.
  • Other roads: contact the local council.

Wales

  • Most A-roads and motorways: Traffic Wales on 0300 123 1213 or contact@traffic-wales.com.
  • Other roads: contact the local council.

Northern Ireland

Will the claim for pothole damage be successful?

Road workers fixing a pothole

Section 58 of the Highways Act 1980 provides local authorities with a statutory defence if they can prove that reasonable car was taken to secure the road and the pothole wasn’t dangerous to traffic. This means they may not be liable if they were unaware of the pothole or it wasn’t picked up by their own system of maintenance.

According to Which?, you should take the following steps when making a claim for pothole damage:

  • Collect evidence of pothole damage. Make a note of the precise location, take photos showing the depth of the pothole and damage to the car. Do not put yourself in danger when collecting evidence. Trespassing on a motorway is a criminal offence, so do not visit or try to photograph the location where your vehicle was damaged.
  • Report the pothole to the relevant authority.
  • Keep all receipts for repair work. If you haven’t fixed the damage, get a quote.
  • Make a claim. Check the specific procedure for making a claim.
  • Negotiate with the council. If you receive an offer, you may be able to negotiate.
  • Appeal a rejected claim. Ask to see the details of the council’s road inspection reports. You can also use the small claims court to pursue a claim.

More information

ALSO READ

How to assign a private number plate online

Here are the most common motoring offences committed by young drivers

What is a Low Traffic Neighbourhood?

Related Articles

Advice

How to check driving test availability online

Richard Aucock - 0
The driving test booking service reopened in September, but drivers in England are facing cancellations in the wake of new lockdown measures.
Read more
Advice

How to get free vehicle tax if you are a...

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Disabled drivers may be entitled to free vehicle tax (VED). Here's everything you need to know, including how to make an application.
Read more
Advice

How to declare an exemption from the MOT test

Motoring Research team - 0
If your vehicle is exempt from MOT testing, you will need to complete a V112 exemption form. Here's what you need to know.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

How to check driving test availability online

Advice Richard Aucock - 0
The driving test booking service reopened in September, but drivers in England are facing cancellations in the wake of new lockdown measures.
Read more

Is there an MOT extension during the second lockdown?

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
A new national lockdown will come into force in England on 5 November. What does this mean for MOT tests and will there be an extension?
Read more

Council parking fine revenue plunges due to lockdown

Car News John Redfern - 0
Information from 20 of the largest UK cities, plus 23 London boroughs, shows a substantial fall in parking revenue across the UK.
Read more

Your guide to online car buying websites

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Online car buying websites have grown in popularity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We explain the various options.
Read more

News

More heavy metal to star at the Petersen Automotive Museum in 2020

John Redfern - 0
Collection of cars owned by Metallica frontman James Hetfield will take center stage as part of new exhibits scheduled for the next twelve months
Read more

Green compacts: Non-hybrid small cars that save money

John Moroney - 0
Cars are usually classified into the economy class because they’re cheap to buy, but there are two more substantial benefits in their favor: they’re...
Read more

More watched virtual Esports All-Star battle than Sky F1 TV coverage

John Redfern - 0
First-ever All-Star Esports Battle saw a huge number of real and virtual racing drivers go head-to-head in a thrilling competition
Read more

Features

2017 Renault Captur facelift review: If it ain’t broke…

Richard Aucock - 1
The Renault Captur remains a jolly nice supermini crossover.
Read more

McLaren creates special P1 GTR inspired by Senna’s 1988 F1 car

John Redfern - 0
Bespoke commission celebrates Ayrton Senna's first Formula One World Championship win
Read more

Nervous new drivers are avoiding ‘routine’ driving situations

Ethan Jupp - 0
A survey of 1,000 UK drivers has revealed some interesting new driver tidbits. This includes deliberately avoiding certain routine driving situations
Read more

Reviews

How to change the address on your vehicle log book online

Richard Aucock - 0
Motorists who have moved house can now go online to change the address on their V5C vehicle log book in a new service from the DVLA
Read more

What to do if you have lost your driving licence

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
If you've lost your driving licence you can apply online for a new one. Although you'll be charged £20 for a new one, the process couldn't be simpler.
Read more

How to get the best price for your PCP trade-in car

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Beware the word 'minimum' in Guaranteed Minimum Future Value. Read our guide to make sure you get the best price for your PCP trade-in.
Read more

Advice

How to save money when buying a new car

Julie Sinclair - 0
Save money with our top tips for getting the cheapest deal on your next car, including advice on PCP car finance, what to buy and when
Read more

Revealed: The best time to buy or sell your car

Motoring Research team - 0
There are good and bad times to buy and sell a car. But by using these tips, you could end up with more cash in your pocket.
Read more

How to drive safely with pets on board

Motoring Research team - 0
We explain how carry larger animals, such as dogs, in your car safely – including using a boot crate and seatbelt harness.
Read more