The best motorsport face masks, from under £5 to a £35 biotech winner

Face masks are set to be one of the must-have items this year, thanks to Coronavirus.

Motorsport team members have been required to wear them when attending races and the action-packed first few Formula 1 races of 2020 have arguably helped normalise their use.

Impressive amounts of research and development have been spent by some, creating bespoke face mask designs.

We have profiled the motorsport-branded masks you can buy right now, along with those we are still waiting to see released.

McLaren We Race As One Team Mask – £35

By far the fanciest and most advanced offering to date, McLaren has pulled out all the stops for this face mask.

It features a replaceable biotech filter element, said to deliver protection equivalent to an FFP3 mask. The filters last for up to 200 hours, with replacements available to order.

The biggest selling point is that this is the exact face mask worn by Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr. on race weekends.

It can be pre-ordered now, with deliveries set to begin from 23rd July. McLaren will donate 100 percent of the profits to a range of charities tackling COVID-19.

Expensive, yes, but also the best you can buy right now.

Williams Racing Face Covering – £7.50

The Williams Racing face covering is substantially cheaper than the McLaren mask, and much less orange.

It also does without medical-grade filtering, but is treated with a Polygiene ViralOff coating. This is said to kill 99% of viruses present on the fabric within two hours.

As an added bonus, Williams Racing is donating 50 percent of the profits from sales to the Spinal Injury Association.

Renault F1 Team Fabric Mask – £4.49

Big enough to hide even Daniel Ricciardo’s ever-present smile, Renault has a choice of two offerings for its washable face mask range.

We have gone with the racier ‘Renault DP World F1 Team’ version, finished in the distinctive black and yellow livery.

Available to pre-order now, Renault is also selling the masks in bundles of five and ten. Like the other teams, profits will be donated to charity.

Formula 1 Face Covering – £18

If you cannot bring yourself to pick a team to support, why not opt for the official Formula 1 face covering instead.

Branded with the F1 logo and 70th anniversary script, these are sold as a pack of three.

Orders are being taken now, with the first deliveries expected to commence on 17th July.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas – TBC

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team may be dominating on the track at present, but there is no official face mask option in the team shop yet.

As an alternative, there is the option of the Silver Arrows Monopoly board game. Perfect for passing the time whilst waiting for the next F1 race to happen.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing – TBC

Red Bull Racing are renowned for producing high-quality team merchandise, but a branded face mask is not one of the options on sale.

There is plenty of replica teamwear, and a Red Bull Racing team mug, on offer though.

Scuderia Ferrari – TBC

The time Michael Schumacher spent at Ferrari saw the famed Italian brand launch a huge array of merchandise. Today, the range is still extensive, but Ferrari face masks have not yet made it to the online shop.

You can purchase the actual V10 engine that was used in Schumacher’s 2002 championship-winning car. A snip at just £75,000.

Kwik Fit BTCC Face Mask – £6

If Formula 1 is not your style, keep things closer to home with the official 2020 face mask of the British Touring Car Championship.

Racing in the BTCC is set to commence on the 1st August, so you have time to get your order in.

BTCC Face Masks – £6

Fans are set to be allowed to spectate at certain BTCC races in the 2020 season, albeit in strictly controlled numbers.

That means showing your support for your favourite team will be even more important. Team supplier Dread has branded face masks for a range of teams, including WSR Team BMW and Speedworks Team Toyota GB.

