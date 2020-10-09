McLaren boss Mike Flewitt talks supercars, from LT to EV

We have coffee with McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, discussing the new 765LT, his love of classic Lotus racing cars and McLaren’s plugged-in future.

Tim Pitt

McLaren Automotive

Braking hard from 170mph on the Hangar Straight, another McLaren 765LT looms large in my mirrors. Two corners later, it’s almost nudging my diffuser. Admitting defeat, I pull over and wave the faster driver through. Airbrake aloft and tailpipes glowing blue, he kisses the kerb at Abbey, applies a flick of opposite-lock and blasts away.

Only after I return to the Silverstone pit lane do I realise my on-track adversary was Mike Flewitt. The CEO of McLaren Automotive looks as comfortable in a supercar as a shareholder meeting.

Before he joined McLaren in 2012, Flewitt was Vice President of Manufacturing at Ford of Europe, plus his CV includes stints at Rolls-Royce and Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR).

This year has, inevitably, been difficult, but Mike seems in good spirits. Perhaps he knows how much slower I am. We grab a coffee and begin…

How would you sum up 2020 for McLaren?

“Horrible. We came into this year really well, with sales up 11 percent in 2019. Then the pandemic progressively hit us. We closed our factory and most retailers at the end of March, so at that point the business was pretty much stopped. We weren’t building cars or selling cars.

“That was really grim, and a huge financial strain, but we secured financing that saw us through. We restarted Speedtail production in June and mainstream production – albeit at a reduced volume – in July. In terms of development, our two priorities have been this car [the 765LT] and the new [hybrid, V6-engined] platform, due in April 2021.

“We had to go through some redundancies and, to pay down our debt, we’re doing a sale and lease-back of the McLaren Technical Centre in Woking. Frankly, most companies don’t own their headquarters – we were just very fortunate that, after many successful years of Formula 1 under Ron Dennis, McLaren could buy the premises outright.

“Operating costs are now back to break-even and we look forward to the market recovering slowly. I don’t know how much of a setback a Covid ‘second wave’ will be, but there’s a different tone to things this time: dialling back social contact, but continuing to facilitate people working and education. I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Tell us about McLaren’s hybrid future.

“We built the first of the ‘hybrid hypercars’ with the P1, a hugely exciting car with extreme power. It showed everyone that hybrids weren’t just an environmental game to play; they could also offer a performance advantage – and be thrilling for the driver.

“More recently, we used a different hybrid system in the Speedtail. From zero to 300kph [186mph], it’s the fastest car in the world. Quite staggering. We had to evolve into making more hybrids, though; it brings a complete step-change in CO2 levels – halving them compared with our twin-turbo V8s. But to get the real benefit, we needed a new platform to suit.

“Our factory in Sheffield will build the carbon fibre tubs and the electric motors are made in the UK, too. It’s a very important step for us and we’ve invested a lot of money, as this hybrid platform underpins the next 8-10 years of cars. We’re very excited about bringing it to market.”

What about electric cars – will we see a McLaren EV?

“Yes, but not until the latter part of this decade. It’s hard to get the balance of power and range with performance cars. You could have an extremely fast EV, but it will have very little range – and it won’t offer enough engagement and excitement.

“Primarily, we make cars that are exciting, and performance is part of that. Yet a lot of that sensation also comes from the powertrain, and that’s missing with EVs.

“I think our GT product range will be first to go electric, then it will evolve into the supercars. We have a couple of development cars running around, and we’re working on chassis dynamics. We want to make an EV that’s as thrilling as the 765LT you’re driving today.”

McLaren Automotive

Speaking of the new 765LT, what’s your verdict?

“I adore it. The performance is astonishing. The chassis has been developed much more for track use, so it’s very focused. Speed is relentless, grip is tremendous.

“Cars like this are totally indulgent, but we are selling an emotional experience – and the 765LT delivers that better than anything I’ve driven in a long time.”

You’ve had some bad press regarding depreciation. Is McLaren making too many cars?

“Not this year, of course… But we are sensitive to this and I’d love my owners not to lose a penny. That said, depreciation is the most significant cost for any car owner, and very, very few cars actually appreciate. So the question is how much the individual is prepared to pay for the privilege of owning something like a 720S.

“There was a time when there were a lot fewer supercars and manufacturers in the market, so you could buy some cars and trade them after a year with very little depreciation. We retailed about 4,500 cars in 2019 and we’ll be back to that level by 2022 or 2023.

“We are careful to manage supply and we run a qualified scheme for previously owned cars at McLaren dealers. That’s the best way to maintain value.”

McLaren F1

Gordon Murray’s T.50 is arguably the spiritual successor to the McLaren F1. What’s your take on it?

“All credit to him. I like Gordon and plenty of people will admire the T.50 and see it as a modern-day F1.

“It’s a uniquely positioned car that doesn’t meet global homologation standards – and that’s fine as he’s only producing 100 for out-and-out enthusiasts. But it isn’t going to change the supercar world. The 765LT is far more relevant in terms of the market.

“In the niche he’s playing in, though, it’s a brilliant piece of engineering.”

McLaren F1

It’s 25 years since the F1’s historic victory at Le Mans. Would you like McLaren to race there again?

“I’d absolutely love to. We planned all sorts of celebrations this year to mark that win, and sadly they’ve all been cancelled. Le Mans was closed to spectators, after all.

“We’re having an amazing year in GT3 and GT4 racing – we’ve just won the championship in GT4. It would be great to build on that and grow back into Le Mans, which is the senior category for sports cars. I don’t see it happening in the next year or two, but it’s on the wish-list.”

Let’s talk about your interest in cars…

“I love modern supercars. I drive a McLaren GT every day and have a 675LT at home. But I also race classics – in fact, I was here at Silverstone last week doing a test day in a 1955 Lotus Mark IX.

“Cars aren’t just transport to me, they’re really something to enjoy.”

Porsche badge

Which other car brand do you most admire?

“I admire Porsche hugely for its engineering and commercial structure. The company builds a quarter of a million cars a year, yet still retains a perceived exclusivity. It also has segment-leading products in most of the areas where it competes.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Ford and BMW, too. They both demonstrate you can have great driving dynamics at different price points. I drove a Ford Focus for years and it was brilliant. We also have a BMW M2 and a Range Rover at home.”

Which McLaren road car are you proudest of?

“That’s a really hard one. I am desperately proud of the new 765LT. Before this, I’d have probably said the 675LT. We took the 650S and made it a little lighter, faster and more aerodynamic, but the result was way more than the sum of its parts.

“In truth, I’d struggle to separate my 675s from my 765s. Perhaps the LT [Longtail] brand is what I’m proudest of. The cars are daily usable and very exciting even at low speed, yet they’re amazing on a track. They absolutely hit the spot for McLaren – and for me.”

ALSO READ:

McLaren Senna review: ‘The best car I’ve ever driven’

McLaren 720S driven: seven days with a supercar

McLaren 600LT Spider review: lean and roofless

Related Articles

Features

Inside Zenvo: the Danish supercar that does things differently

Tim Pitt - 0
Got seven figures to spare? Zenvo will hand-build you a hypercar that makes Ferraris and Lamborghinis seem ordinary. We go behind the scenes
Read more
Features

Hidden treasures: Mazda’s eclectic sports car collection

Tim Pitt - 2
From the space-age Cosmo to the cult-classic RX-7 and world-conquering MX-5, we chart the history of sporting Mazdas – with exclusive photos.
Read more
Features

The cars that go furthest with the fuel light on

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Ever played fuel light roulette? We reveal the cars that can drive the longest and shortest distances after the fuel light has come on.
Read more
Tim Pitt
Tim has been our Managing Editor since 2015. He enjoys a retro hot hatch and has a penchant for Porsches.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

When is the official UK ban on new petrol, diesel and hybrid car sales?

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
The government has confirmed that sales of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars will be banned in 2040. But it could be brought forward to 2030.
Read more

‘Noise cameras’ to snare London supercar drivers

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
‘Noise cameras' have been installed in West London to tackle drivers using local streets as ‘racetracks’. More than 130 have been caught.
Read more

September new car sales fall to 1999 levels

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
An expected boost in new car registrations failed to materialise in September 2020, with the worst sales since 1999.
Read more

What is checked in a car MOT?

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Around 40 percent of cars fail the MOT test at the first attempt. We reveal the parts that are checked by an MOT tester.
Read more

News

Porsche Classic Life pop-up shop opens at Bicester Heritage

Richard Aucock - 0
Pop in and discuss all things Porsche Classic in Bicester Heritage's old Fire House
Read more

Paris Motor Show 2018: live blog

John Redfern - 0
All the action live and direct from the show floor in Paris
Read more

Classic American dream machines in the heart of Mexico

John Moroney - 0
Car Expo GTO might be the best destination car show in North America
Read more

Features

Coronavirus will slash UK car production by ‘at least’ 200,000

Richard Aucock - 0
UK car production risks having 200,000 vehicles wiped from its annual total – and it could get worse still
Read more

New 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE boasts ‘extraordinary’ comfort

Richard Aucock - 0
The SUV sister car to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class launches this autumn with a number of world firsts
Read more

How to make your own Toyota GT86

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Build your own retro-liveried Toyota GT86 by downloading and printing one of these six cut-out templates. Just add paper glue and scissors.
Read more

Reviews

How to save money on parking your car

Motoring Research - 1
From using a price comparison website to renting a driveway, our easy-to-follow advice will save you money on car parking.
Read more

What is E10 petrol and should you use it?

Ethan Jupp - 0
The government wants to standardise E10 petrol in order to reduce CO2 emissions. However, the fuel could cause problems if used in older cars.
Read more

How to stay awake when driving long distances

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Accidents caused by tiredness behind the wheel are 50 percent more likely to result in death or serious injury. Here's how to stay alert when driving.
Read more

Advice

How to prevent catalytic converter theft from cars

John Redfern - 0
An increase in catalytic converters thefts has particularly affected hybrid cars such as the Toyota Prius. Here's how to stop your cat being stolen.
Read more

Speed limits, roads and the law: what you need to know

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Research shows that 46 percent of drivers break the speed limit on a motorway. Here, we outline what you need to know about speeding and the law.
Read more

How to ensure a successful car insurance claim

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
Two percent of car insurance claims are rejected by insurers, which means 43,000 are turned down every year. Here are five ways to ensure a successful claim
Read more